Mavs coach Jason Kidd, Naji Marshall ejected in loss to Magic

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DALLAS -- Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was ejected after just one technical foul and forward Naji Marshall was tossed moments later from the bench following his second tech Friday night in a 138-127 loss to the Magic.

The sequence came early in the fourth quarter against the Magic, with the Mavericks trailing by more than 20 points. Dallas entered the game on a 14-game home losing streak, its longest since the 1993-94 season.

Kidd got a technical along with rookie No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, who objected to a non-call on what he thought was a foul. Kidd appeared to be questioning the same non-call, and referee Sean Corbin called the technical.

Kidd had to be restrained by assistant coach Frank Vogel and ended up in an argument with referee Eric Lewis, who directed an expletive at Kidd as he turned away from the coach.

Marshall was assessed his first technical at the end of the first half, with Desmond Bane making the free throw to start the third quarter. Marshall was on the bench when Bane made a layup just as Lewis was blowing his whistle to give Marshall his second technical.