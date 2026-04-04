Celtics' Nikola Vucevic (finger) making return vs. Raptors

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Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic is available for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors, coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters, as he makes his return one month after undergoing surgery for a fractured right ring finger.

Vucevic has appeared in just 12 games for Boston after he was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Bulls. The 15-year NBA veteran is averaging 10.4 points and 7.2 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game for the Celtics.

The Celtics also added two-way wing Ron Harper Jr. to a new two-year deal Saturday, his agent Drew Gross of WME Basketball told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Harper, the son of former NBA player Ron Harper, has been a part of the Celtics' rotation at times this season while also spending time starring for their Maine G League affiliate team.