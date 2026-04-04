Celtics' Nikola Vucevic (finger) making return vs. Raptors

Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic is available for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors, coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters, as he makes his return one month after undergoing surgery for a fractured right ring finger.
Vucevic has appeared in just 12 games for Boston after he was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Bulls. The 15-year NBA veteran is averaging 10.4 points and 7.2 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game for the Celtics.
The Celtics also added two-way wing Ron Harper Jr. to a new two-year deal Saturday, his agent Drew Gross of WME Basketball told ESPN's Shams Charania.
Harper, the son of former NBA player Ron Harper, has been a part of the Celtics' rotation at times this season while also spending time starring for their Maine G League affiliate team.