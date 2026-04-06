Bucks reference LeBron James' Milwaukee, Memphis comments after win

Tim MacMahon and Jay Williams react to Luka Doncic's injury and what it could mean for the Lakers' playoff hopes. (2:55)

MacMahon on Luka's injury: 'This could not have gone worse for the Lakers' (2:55)

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The Milwaukee Bucks followed up their 131-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday with a petty post referencing comments from LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star made headlines last Thursday during an appearance in a "Bob Does Sports" YouTube video. When asked if travel gets worse for James, he said "yeah" before expanding on his comment.

"A random f---ing Tuesday in Milwaukee staying at the f---ing Hyatt at 41 years old, you think I want to do that s---?" James said. "Being in Memphis on a f---ing random ass Thursday."

He also noted that he's not the first person in the NBA to suggest the Grizzlies move from Memphis to Nashville.

"We all like, 'You guys have to move. Just go over to Nashville,'" he said. "You got Vanderbilt over there. You got NASCAR. You got a stadium. Don't they got a hockey team, too? It got everything."

James was asked Saturday about the criticism he received related to his comments and why he targeted Memphis. He made sure to point out that he mentioned Milwaukee, as well, before further clarifying that there are two cities he doesn't like playing in right now: Milwaukee and Memphis.

The Bucks remembered the comments and wrote in their caption on social media: "Won the matchup between everyone's two favorite cities."

Won the matchup between everyone's two favorite cities. pic.twitter.com/an4K53O87B — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 5, 2026

On Saturday, James also added additional context to his comments.

"I'm not talking about the city, the people in Memphis. I don't like staying at the Hyatt Centric," he said. "What's wrong with that? What's wrong with that? Nothing. What are we talking about? People need to chill out."

Luckily for James, the Lakers have no more trips to Milwaukee or Memphis this spring. They won both of their games there this season.

The head coaches of the teams in those cities defended their homes.

Grizzlies lead man Thomas Iisalo said Friday that his perspective is completely different and that Memphis has been very warm and welcoming. On Sunday, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers -- who went to college in Milwaukee -- emphasized how much the city has progressed from his college days to now. He then had a joking proposition.

"I think we should trade for him. That would be my answer," he said. "Let him see Milwaukee and I think he would change his tune. Ima get fined for saying that."