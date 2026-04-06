Doncic seeks treatment in Spain as he, Reaves target playoffs

Stephen A. Smith breaks down the Lakers' playoff chances if Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves aren't able to return quickly. (1:53)

Stephen A.: The Lakers are going home in April without Luka and Reaves (1:53)

DALLAS -- Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is in Spain on Monday to receive an injection in his injured hamstring with the hope to promote healing and expedite his return to the court, sources told ESPN.

Doncic decided after consultation with Lakers doctors and his own medical team, after suffering a Grade 2 left hamstring strain in Thursday's 134-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Though Grade 2 hamstring strains typically involve a monthlong recovery process, Doncic's agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball said Doncic is motivated to return to the Lakers' lineup during the playoffs -- which is a shared goal for Austin Reaves, who is out because of a Grade 2 left oblique muscle injury.

"Both those guys are going to try to come back, and it's our job to extend the season so that they can come back," Lakers coach JJ Redick said Sunday.

While Doncic was finalizing his treatment plans, the Lakers played their first game after a devastating 48 hours during which they were blown out by the defending champs and lost two of their top players to significant injuries. L.A. lost 134-128 to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

L.A. allowed 41 first-quarter points, with Mavs rookie standout Cooper Flagg scoring 19 of his 45 points in the opening frame. The Lakers trailed by as many as 22 before attempting a comeback but never cut the deficit closer than five.

"I think everybody felt like they were in a good rhythm," said LeBron James, who scored 30 points on 12-for-22 shooting with 15 assists and nine rebounds. "But in order for us to play to the capabilities that we want to play at, it's going to be on the defensive end."

All five Lakers starters scored in double digits, including Luke Kennard notching his first career triple-double with 15 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists, and backup center Jaxson Hayes added 23 points off the bench. The Mavs also had five players score in double figures, and the Mavericks shot 52.3% from the field and 43.8% from 3.

The Lakers' starting lineup of James, Kennard, Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura and Jake LaRavia had not played together this season, much less started a game. The lineup L.A. started to begin the second quarter -- James, Jarred Vanderbilt, Hayes, Maxi Kleber and Kobe Bufkin -- hadn't played together either.

It was emblematic of the franchise scrambling after learning of Doncic's injury Friday, followed by the Reaves news -- with his oblique expected to sideline him for four to six weeks, sources told ESPN -- a day later.

"I took my nap after practice, and I woke up with that news, it was like another shot to the [head]," James said of learning about Reaves' MRI results Saturday. "It was a shot to the heart, obviously, and to the chest and to the mainframe with Luka. ... But we kind of got that news kind of quick, and AR ... we knew he was going to get an MRI, but I woke up from my nap yesterday and then saw that news, and I was like, 'S---.' That was literally my tone."

Though James led the Lakers in points and field goal attempts, Redick said before the Mavs game that it will be "all hands on deck" for the short-handed Lakers.

"The burden's not going to just be on LeBron to create all the offense," Redick said.

The Lakers followed with 36 assists -- tied for their second most in a game this season -- to give themselves a chance.

"Obviously, we ran some lineups that they haven't seen all year," Kennard said. "And when we were down, we stayed together, something we've been doing."

L.A. (50-28) is still in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference, holding the tiebreaker against the No. 4 Denver Nuggets (50-28) with four games remaining. The No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves' 122-108 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday ensured that the worst the Lakers can finish is fifth -- the spot currently occupied by the Houston Rockets (48-29).

The Lakers' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma City.

Before looking ahead to the rematch, Redick looked back at Thursday's debacle and defended his decision to keep Doncic and Reaves in the game in the third quarter and risk injury when L.A. trailed by 30-plus points.

"I've been in those situations a million times, and as a coach, you go on the information you have," Redick said. "[Doncic] was medically cleared. When Austin came back, I asked directly, 'I thought he was hurt?' [I was told], 'No, he's medically cleared.'

"The group wanted to go for it in the second half. Talked about it at halftime. And for both those guys, the nature of playing heavy minutes [making them susceptible to injuries] ... there was nothing leading into that game that would suggest either those guys were 'running hot,' as we call it."