Flagg passes Knueppel in ROY odds after 'statement' game

Cooper Flagg becomes the first rookie since Allen Iverson in 1997 to score 40 or more points in back-to-back games. (0:22)

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DALLAS -- The NBA Rookie of the Year odds have flipped in Cooper Flagg's favor after a historically spectacular weekend by the Dallas Mavericks' teenage phenom.

After scoring 96 points in a two-game span, Flagg overtook Charlotte Hornets sharpshooter Kon Knueppel as the favorite for the award, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Flagg has -250 odds ahead of Knueppel at +180.

Flagg followed up his teenage-record 51-point performance in Friday's loss to the Orlando Magic with 45 points in a near triple-double in Sunday's 134-128 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I think it's definitely some sort of statement," said Flagg, who also had nine assists, eight rebounds, two steals and a block in the victory. "But it just goes back to what I said: I'm confident in myself, and I know what I'm capable of. I'll just let the rest of the stuff figure itself out."

Knueppel entered the weekend as the -300 favorite to win Rookie of the Year over his Duke roommate Flagg, who had +225 odds. Then, Flagg became the first rookie since Allen Iverson -- and the only teenager ever -- to average at least 45 points, five rebounds and five assists over a two-game span.

According to ESPN Research, Flagg is the first rookie to score at least 45 points in consecutive games since Hall of Famer Walt Bellamy in 1962. Wilt Chamberlain, who accomplished that feat on three occasions, is the only other rookie to have such a streak.

Flagg has three of the four 45-point performances by a teenager in NBA history, including these past two games. He's one of only six players to score at least 45 points three times as a rookie. The other five ---Bellamy, Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Earl Monroe and Lew Alcindor -- all won Rookie of the Year en route to becoming Hall of Famers.

"I don't know if he's making a closing statement," said Mavs coach Jason Kidd, who has worn a T-shirt to his past two postgame media availabilities with the "AIN'T NO PRESSURE" slogan of the Mavs' marketing campaign for Flagg. "I think he's doing what he's been doing all season. Being able to play different positions. Being able to be uncomfortable. He's never complained and has delivered for us.

"Tonight, being able to do it on national television, it's not easy. Especially coming off a 50-ball. He wants to win, and he helped the team win tonight."

Flagg leads all rookies in scoring with 20.8 points per game, ranks third among qualifiers in rebounding (6.6) and second behind teammate Ryan Nembhard in assists (4.5). The only rookies since the ABA-NBA merger to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and four assists per game are Larry Bird, Jordan, Luka Doncic and Flagg.

Most 45-point Games as a Rookie Cooper Flagg is the sixth rookie in NBA history with three or more 45-point games. The other five players all ended up winning Rookie of the Year. 1959-60 Wilt Chamberlain 12 1961-62 Walt Bellamy 7 1984-85 Michael Jordan 4 1967-68 Earl Monroe 4 2025-26 Cooper Flagg 3 1969-70 Lew Alcindor 3

Knueppel is averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists and has shattered the rookie record with a league-leading 265 made 3-pointers for the Hornets, who are 43-36.

Flagg has endured the frustration of frequent losses with the Mavs (25-53) while dealing with getting the opponent's top defender every game.

"He draws so much attention, but it's nothing to him," Mavs forward P.J. Washington said. "He makes shots at all three levels. He can facilitate the ball, can rebound, play defense. He's a jack of all trades, and obviously, he's 19 doing what he's doing. It's unheard of."

Flagg's production compares statistically to only two previous rookie teenagers, both of whom are current Lakers. Doncic averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists while winning the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year for the Mavericks. LeBron James averaged 20.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds during his 2003-04 Rookie of the Year campaign for the Cavaliers.

"I mean, he's obviously special," James said. "I've seen that all the way back to like the AAU days, when he was coming up in the ranks and playing with his team out of Maine, and he was doing the things that he was doing on the circuit. So, knew he was special from then, and he's just taken that from what he was doing back home to the AAU circuit to Duke to now here, and he's getting better and better and better. Looks like he loves the game. He's putting in the work, and he's gotten better.

"But it's a great rookie class. You look at VJ [Edgecombe] in Philly. Look at Kon in Charlotte, you look at Dylan [Harper] in San Antonio. It's a great rookie class, and all those guys are making an impact on their respective teams. So, the league is in good hands with those rookies."

James, who is 41 and in his record-setting 23rd NBA season, had 30 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds as the Lakers lost in their first game without injured stars Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique). Flagg considered it an honor to engage in a duel with one of his childhood idols.

"I think it was pretty cool," Flagg said. "Obviously, he's somebody that when I was a little kid I was watching him go through his entire career. So, it's really impressive, first of all, just to watch him and see him able to do the things that he's still able to do out there. But it's a dream come true to match up against somebody like that."

ESPN's Dave McMenamin contributed to this report.