NBA coaching carousel: Firings, hirings, what's next for each job

Stephen A. Smith jokingly says that the Knicks should be willing to trade the dance team, concession workers and anyone besides Jalen Brunson to the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. (2:21)

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It has been relatively quiet on the NBA's coaching carousel, with the New Orleans Pelicans (Willie Green in November) and the Milwaukee Bucks (Doc Rivers on Sunday) the only franchises so far to make a change.

But with several more coaching jobs expected to open up, let's examine the positions currently available, the pros and cons of each situation and who could step in this offseason.

Milwaukee Bucks

2025-26 record: 32-50

Previous coach: Doc Rivers

Lead executive: Jon Horst (hired June 2017)

Why this job is open: As this season went off the rails, with Giannis Antetokounmpo being shut down with injuries and the team careening for the lottery for the first time in a decade, it quickly became clear that Rivers, who just was elected to the Hall of Fame last month, was headed for the exit. It remains to be seen who else from the organization will join him, but this franchise could look much different when 2026-27 training camp begins in September.

Positives of the job: In the event Antetokounmpo is still on the Bucks roster next season, it won't hurt having one of the best players on the planet to build around. And if he's not on the roster, that means he's been moved in a trade that could completely reshape both Milwaukee's roster and asset sheet, giving a new coach some intriguing options. Some lottery luck next month would certainly help.

Negatives of the job: The Bucks' roadmap is full of challenges. With the $20 million from waiving and stretching Damian Lillard's contract on the books for the next four seasons, plus a lack of draft capital because of the trade to acquire him, adding impact players to the roster will be difficult. If Antetokounmpo isn't traded, it's unlikely the Bucks fare any better next year amid the continuing saga.

New Orleans Pelicans

2025-26 record: 26-56

Previous coach: Willie Green (Fired Nov. 15; James Borrego named interim coach)

Lead executive: Joe Dumars (hired April 2025)

Why this job is open: It was one of the league's worst-kept secrets that New Orleans would be looking to replace Green. And Borrego's extended job interview showed he's got the ability to still be an NBA head coach, coaxing wins out of this roster as the season went on -- and especially once some of the Pelicans' injured veterans returned. But there is significant work to do in New Orleans.

Positives of the job: There is talent here. Zion Williamson is coming off perhaps his best, and certainly most available, season. Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones are quality two-way wings.

Negatives of the job: There are questions about the lack of overall funding into the franchise by ownership, with discussions ongoing over much-needed investment in the team's arena. The decision to trade a 2026 lottery pick, plus a first-round pick last season, for Derik Queen looked worse as he fell out of the starting lineup down the stretch. There's still a ton of money tied up for next season in Jordan Poole and for the next two seasons in Dejounte Murray, both of whom are questionable fits. Getting this team back into a playoff spot in the West won't be easy.