Pistons' Cade Cunningham nearing return from collapsed lung

Shams Charania reports that Cade Cunningham is nearing a return to the court for the Pistons. (0:42)

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Cade Cunningham was upgraded to doubtful to play in Monday night's game against the Orlando Magic before being ruled out, signaling the Detroit Pistons' All-Star point guard could be nearing a return with the playoffs fast approaching.

Cunningham has been out since March 19 while recovering from a collapsed left lung but has entered a return to play protocol, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Including Monday's game, the Pistons have four remaining in the regular season. There is optimism Cunningham will be back potentially before the playoffs begin, according to Charania.

The Pistons have thrived despite Cunningham's absence, clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Before the injury, Cunningham was in MVP talks after averaging 24.5 points and 9.9 assists for the most dominant team in the East.