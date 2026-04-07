Possible first round matchups take shape in penultimate regular season games on Disney+ Philippines

Victor Wembanyama catches the fast-break lob with one hand and throws it down vs. the 76ers. (0:23)

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As the NBA regular season enters its final week, playoff-bound teams are either making one last push or locking in their positioning.

On Disney+ in the Philippines, a compelling double-header could serve as a preview of potential postseason matchups.

With that in mind, let's break down what's at stake in these games and what a possible playoff meeting between these teams might look like.

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Cleveland eyes momentum, Atlanta fights to avoid play-in (April 9, 7 a.m. PHT: Hawks vs. Cavaliers)

If the regular season ended today, the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers would face the fifth-ranked Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Cleveland has already secured homecourt advantage for the opening round and remains mathematically in the hunt for the number three seed, with the New York Knicks still holding a slim edge.

While much of the attention will be on the backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, Evan Mobley could be the swing factor.

His current averages of 18.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks are solid, but still a step below last season's production, leaving room for a bigger impact when it matters most.

Meanwhile, Atlanta has been one of the hottest teams in the league since the All-Star break, going 19-4, the best mark in the East over that span to surge into playoff contention.

Still, the Hawks remain vulnerable to slipping into the play-in with little margin for error down the stretch. But the good news for them is that Jalen Johnson has emerged as a legitimate star, leading the way with 22.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and an impressive 8.0 assists on 58.3 TS%.

With Johnson's rise powering Atlanta and Mobley needing to elevate his play for Cleveland, this matchup shapes up as a compelling battle between two young frontcourt studs and a potential preview of what could unfold in the postseason.

Portland pushes for play-in positioning, will Wembanyama get to the 65-game mark? (April 9, 9:30 a.m. PHT: Trailblazers vs. Spurs)

While still a long shot, a potential postseason meeting between two of the West's rising teams remains on the table, with the higher-seeded San Antonio Spurs possibly facing the Portland Trail Blazers.

For Portland, the path is narrow.

The Blazers need a strong finish to the regular season to climb into at least the eighth spot, with a chance to move up to seventh and gain some breathing room in the play-in, potentially avoiding a tougher matchup against defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and playing the aforementioned Spurs.

Much of that push will rely on first-time All-Star Deni Avdija, who has been leading the charge with 24.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists on 59.7 TS%. Replicating that production will be key to keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, San Antonio has already put together a remarkable campaign, securing its first 60-win season since 2016-17 and locking up the second-best record in the league. The focus now shifts to Victor Wembanyama, who recently suffered a bruised hip in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The French superstar's availability down the stretch carries added weight, as he needs to reach the 65-game threshold by playing at least 20 minutes in their last three games to qualify for end-of-season awards.

If he gets there, Wembanyama is widely expected to be a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year, earn an All-NBA selection, and remain firmly in the MVP conversation.