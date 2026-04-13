2026 NBA playoffs: Schedule, scores, news and highlights

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The 2026 NBA playoffs are set to begin Saturday, April 18, rolling all the way until the middle of June. It's sure to be an exciting run toward the NBA Finals, which begin June 3 and will be broadcast by ABC.

Can the Oklahoma City Thunder, who locked in their third straight 1-seed in the Western Conference, repeat as champions? Which team will emerge from the crowded East field? Could there be upsets throughout the 16-team field?

The playoff bracket isn't set just yet, however. The play-in tournament begins Tuesday, with the Nos. 7 through 10 seeds playing to determine which teams get to face the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in each conference.

After the play-in tournament concludes Friday, April 17, the playoffs begin with four games on Saturday. Eight teams from each conference reach the first round and face off in a best-of-seven series to advance. All four rounds of the playoffs are best-of-seven, and teams are not reseeded after each round. The team with the better regular-season record in each series will have home-court advantage for that series. All series are played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the team with the better record hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 (if necessary).

Here's what we know about the Eastern Conference playoff brackets, with the West being finalized later Sunday night:

Full NBA playoff bracket

Eastern Conference

1. Detroit Pistons vs. 8. Play-in winner TBD

2. Boston Celtics vs. 7. Play-in winner TBD

3. New York Knicks vs. 6. Atlanta Hawks

4. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. 5. Toronto Raptors

Eastern Conference play-in

7. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 8. Orlando Magic

9. Charlotte Hornets vs. 10. Miami Heat

Loser 7/8 vs. Winner 9/10

Play-in tournament schedule

Eastern Conference

(8) Orlando Magic at (7) Philadelphia 76ers

Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET

(10) Miami Heat at (9) Charlotte Hornets

Tuesday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Winner 9/10 at Loser 7/8

Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET

How the games will work:

Game 1s: Each conference's No. 7 team in the standings will host the No. 8 team, with the winner earning the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. The losing teams get another chance in their respective conference's Game 3.

Game 2s: Each conference's No. 9 team will host the No. 10 team, with the winner moving on to Game 3. The losers are eliminated and enter the NBA draft lottery.

Game 3s: The losers of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchups will host the winners of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchups, with the victors grabbing each conference's No. 8 seed in the postseason. The losers of Game 3 enter the NBA draft lottery.

Eastern Conference first round

(1) Detroit Pistons vs. (8) Play-in winner

Game 1: at Detroit

Game 2: at Detroit

Game 3: at Play-in winner

Game 4: at Play-in winner

Game 5 (if necessary): at Detroit

Game 6 (if necessary): at Play-in winner

Game 7 (if necessary): at Detroit

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Play-in winner

Game 1: at Boston

Game 2: at Boston

Game 3: at Play-in winner

Game 4: at Play-in winner

Game 5 (if necessary): at Boston

Game 6 (if necessary): at Play-in winner

Game 7 (if necessary): at Boston

Game 1: at New York

Game 2: at New York

Game 3: at Atlanta

Game 4: at Atlanta

Game 5 (if necessary): at New York

Game 6 (if necessary): at Atlanta

Game 7 (if necessary): at New York

Game 1: at Cleveland

Game 2: at Cleveland

Game 3: at Toronto

Game 4: at Toronto

Game 5 (if necessary): at Cleveland

Game 6 (if necessary): at Toronto

Game 7 (if necessary): at Cleveland

NBA Finals schedule

The 2026 NBA Finals will begin Wednesday, June 3, with each game tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET. ABC will broadcast every matchup.

Game 1: Wednesday, June 3

Game 2: Friday, June 5

Game 3: Monday, June 8

Game 4: Wednesday, June 10

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, June 13

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, June 16

Game 7 (if necessary): Friday, June 19