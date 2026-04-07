Bucks' Kevin Porter Jr. undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery

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MILWAUKEE -- Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.

The Bucks announced that Porter had the procedure Tuesday in Vail, Colorado. Dr. Tom Hackett at The Steadman Clinic performed the surgery.

"It started eight minutes into the first game (of the season)," Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers said before the team's game in Brooklyn against the Nets. "When you look at how he played overall, he had a hell of a year and was going to have even a better year but the injury thing caught him eight minutes into our first game and he never really recovered from that."

The 25-year-old Porter last played on March 17. He averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 38 games this season.

Rivers said Porter told him Sunday that, "Man, I didn't come through for you."

"And I said, 'No, you're fine. You just got injured. It's part of the game and it happens,'" Rivers said.