NBA fines Magic $25K for violating injury reporting rules

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ORLANDO, Fla. -- The NBA fined the Orlando Magic $25,000 on Thursday for violating league injury reporting rules before Monday night's home game against the Detroit Pistons.

The Magic reported point guard Anthony Black as out on their initial injury report. After missing 15 games with an abdominal strain, Black returned and scored 14 points with two assists and two steals in 15 minutes for Orlando in its 123-107 win over Detroit.

In announcing the fine, the NBA said the Magic failed to accurately disclose Black's game availability status.

Black, a third-year player from Arkansas, is averaging 15.1 points and 3.8 assists in 62 games, including 40 starts.