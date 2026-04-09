76ers' Joel Embiid undergoes surgery for appendicitis

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with appendicitis and is undergoing surgery Thursday afternoon in Houston, the team announced.

Embiid didn't play against Detroit on Saturday, but he did return Monday with 34 points and 12 rebounds in a loss against San Antonio.

The Sixers face the Rockets on Thursday night.

Embiid, 32, has played 38 games this season, sidelined primarily by injury management of his knees. He's averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He miss 13 games after straining his right oblique on Feb. 26 against Miami.

Entering Thursday's games, the 76ers (43-36) are one game behind the sixth-place Toronto Raptors with three games remaining in the regular season as they try to avoid the postseason play-in tournament.