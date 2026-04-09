Alex Sarr to miss Wizards' final three games with toe injury

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WASHINGTON -- Wizards forward Alex Sarr is likely done for the season due to a toe injury, Washington coach Brian Keefe said Thursday.

The 7-foot Sarr, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2024 NBA draft, has missed the Wizards' past six games with capsulitis in his left big toe.

"It's probably unlikely that he comes back with the short amount of time that we have here," Keefe said before Thursday's game against Chicago.

The NBA-worst Wizards are 17-62 and have games remaining against Miami (Friday) and Cleveland (Sunday).

Sarr has averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for Washington in 48 games while managing a range of short-term ailments.

He is one of 10 Wizards players listed out on the injury report ahead of the game against the Bulls. That group includes All-Stars Trae Young (lower back, right quad) and Anthony Davis (left finger), who joined Washington in trades this winter but have combined to play in only five games since.