Bulls' Donovan says he's not reading into Reinsdorf endorsement

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WASHINGTON -- Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said he appreciates the endorsement from team president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf.

Just don't read too much into it, Donovan suggested before Chicago's game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

"I think Michael was making the point of how he felt about me," Donovan said after Reinsdorf made it clear Tuesday he wants him to remain in the job. "But I also understand that, like I said, everybody's got to look out for what is best for the Bulls at that point in time."

The Bulls made sweeping changes to their front office Monday, firing executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley after a six-year run produced just one playoff appearance.

Donovan, 60, has yet to decide on his future, however. He plans to meet with Reinsdorf after the season.

"I love it here," Donovan said. "I've loved the relationship piece. Not only Jerry and Michael, but the people in the building, the staff. It's been an awesome working environment, and I enjoy it. But we're at this place because we really haven't won a lot."

Donovan is finishing his 11th season in the NBA and sixth with Chicago, after he appeared in the playoffs in each of his five seasons in Oklahoma City.

His teams have advanced beyond the first round only once, when Oklahoma City reached the 2015-16 Western Conference finals in his first season.