Sources: Heat to waive embattled guard Terry Rozier

Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Heat will waive guard Terry Rozier on Friday, sources told ESPN.

Miami will open up a roster spot to sign a player for the playoffs as a result of the move.

Rozier has been away from the team since his arrest on Oct. 23 as part of a wide-ranging investigation into illegal sports betting. He was placed on leave by the NBA shortly thereafter for his alleged involvement in illegal sports betting dating back to his time as a Charlotte Hornet.

Rozier has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges of wire fraud and money laundering. His $26.6 million salary expires this summer, though the money has been placed in escrow while Rozier's case plays out.

Rozier was traded from Charlotte to Miami in January 2024, a deal that has come under scrutiny over whether the Heat should have been made aware of NBA and federal investigations into the alleged gambling conspiracy before the trade was completed.

The Hornets agreed to send a second-round pick in this June's NBA draft to Miami to resolve the dispute. Miami owes its 2027 first-round pick (lottery protected, which becomes an unprotected 2028 first if it doesn't convey) to Charlotte as part of the deal.

Commissioner Adam Silver called it an "unprecedented situation" in a news conference at the NBA Cup in Las Vegas in December.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps contributed to this report.