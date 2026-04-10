76ers star Joel Embiid out of hospital one day after surgery

Tim MacMahon and Kendrick Perkins lament that Joel Embiid needs to undergo surgery for appendicitis. (1:20)

Sixers star Joel Embiid has been discharged from a Houston hospital and is heading back to Philadelphia, with the team saying Friday there is no set timeline for his return to the court.

Embiid underwent emergency surgery Thursday after being diagnosed with appendicitis. The 76ers said Embiid's recovery will be managed by team physicians and his surgeon.

With Embiid out, the 76ers lost 113-102 to the Rockets on Thursday and sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with two games to play (at Pacers on Friday, vs. Bucks on Sunday).

Based on the 76ers' results and other games, Philadelphia could still reach the playoffs as the No. 6 seed or fall as low as No. 10 for the play-in, which begins Tuesday.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse said Thursday that Embiid felt fine in practice Wednesday before his condition changed overnight.

"It is a tough blow," Nurse said. "I think that the biggest thing right now is that Joel comes out of the surgery as best as possible and all that goes well. That's where most of my thoughts are right now."

Embiid, 32, is averaging 26.9 points and 7.7 rebounds in 38 games this season.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps contributed to this report.