Nuggets sit several players vs. Spurs; Jokic questionable

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The Denver Nuggets ruled out the majority of their usual rotation for the second straight game ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs.

One notable exception is three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who is listed as questionable for the game. Jokic needs to play at least 15 minutes Sunday to be eligible for postseason awards.

The Nuggets' decision to prioritize health and rest heading into the postseason could have several downstream effects on the standings. Denver enters the games as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference at 53-28 but could swap places with the No. 4-seeded Los Angeles Lakers (52-29) with an L.A. win over Utah on Sunday and a Nuggets loss. The Lakers hold the tiebreaker over the Nuggets thanks to some late-game heroics in an overtime win last month.

The Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun on Sunday after all four players -- and Jokic -- missed Friday's 127-107 win over Oklahoma City. Tim Hardaway Jr., who played vs. the Thunder, is also out. Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones, who each have missed the past several games because of right hamstring strains, are out as well.

The Spurs, meanwhile, listed Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell as questionable. Wembanyama already clinched eligibility for postseason awards by playing Friday. The Spurs are locked in as the No. 2 seed in the West, but could help force the Nuggets into Oklahoma City's playoff bracket with a win.

As the No. 3 seed, the Nuggets would play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. If they fall to No. 4, they will host the Houston Rockets.