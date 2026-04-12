Lakers, needing backcourt help, sign Nick Smith Jr. to new deal

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The Los Angeles Lakers are signing two-way guard Nick Smith Jr. to a new two-year contract, agent Lucas Newton of Klutch Sports told ESPN on Sunday.

With star guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined, the Lakers are adding backcourt depth for the playoffs.

Entering Sunday's regular-season finale against the Utah Jazz, the Lakers hold the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. They could move up to No. 3 with a win over the Jazz and a Denver Nuggets loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

In 29 games this season, Smith has averaged 6 points and one assist while shooting 40% from 3 in 12.3 minutes.