2026 NBA draft order: Pre-lottery picks for first, second rounds

Jeremy Woo previews his latest mock draft and looks at the biggest names to watch in the Big 12. (1:41)

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With the 2026 NBA playoffs underway, 14 lottery-bound teams shift into offseason mode. The draft lottery, which will be held May 10, looms large for franchises trying to rebuild, as the 2026 class has been lauded as a historically deep pool of players that can turn a team's future around with one pick.

The Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards enter the lottery with the best odds (14%) at the No. 1 pick, while several other teams are hoping for the same luck the Dallas Mavericks struck last season, when they earned the No. 1 pick with the 11th-best lottery odds (1.8%).

The lottery will decide the final order for the top 14 picks, but here is the current order as it stands after the league broke several ties Monday afternoon.

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2026 NBA draft order

First round

1. Washington Wizards (14% chance to pick No. 1)

2. Indiana Pacers (14%)

3. Brooklyn Nets (14%)

4. Utah Jazz (11.5%)

5. Sacramento Kings (11.5%)

6. Memphis Grizzlies (8.0%)

7. Atlanta Hawks (via NO; 6.8%)

8. Dallas Mavericks (6.7%)

9. Chicago Bulls (4.5%)

10. Milwaukee Bucks (3%)

11. Golden State Warriors (2%)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC; 1.5%)

13. Miami Heat (1%)

14. Charlotte Hornets (0.5%)

The top four picks will be determined by the NBA draft lottery. The remainder of picks 5-14 will be in inverse order of the teams' finish in the regular season. The Hawks have the better of the picks belonging to the Bucks and Pelicans, with Milwaukee getting the lesser of the picks.

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR)*

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX)

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI)

18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL)

19. Toronto Raptors

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL)

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN)

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU)

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE)

24. New York Knicks

25. Los Angeles Lakers

26. Denver Nuggets

27. Boston Celtics

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET)

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SA)

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC)

Second round

31. New York Knicks (via WSH)

32. Memphis Grizzlies (via IND)

33. Brooklyn Nets

34. Sacramento Kings

35. San Antonio Spurs (via UTAH)

36. LA Clippers (via MEM)

37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL)

38. Chicago Bulls (via NO)

39. Houston Rockets (via CHI)

40. Boston Celtics (via MIL)

41. Miami Heat (via GS)

42. San Antonio Spurs (via POR)

43. Brooklyn Nets (via LAC)

44. San Antonio Spurs (via MIA)

45. Sacramento Kings (via CHA)

46. Orlando Magic

47. Phoenix Suns (via PHI)

48. Dallas Mavericks (via PHX)

49. Denver Nuggets (via ATL)

50. Toronto Raptors

51. Washington Wizards (via MIN)

52. LA Clippers (via CLE)

53. Houston Rockets

54. Golden State Warriors (via LAL)

55. New York Knicks

56. Chicago Bulls (via DEN)

57. Atlanta Hawks (via BOS)

58. New Orleans Pelicans (via DET)

59. Minnesota Timberwolves (via SA)

60. Washington Wizards (via OKC)