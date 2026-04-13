LA Clippers sit Kawhi Leonard to rest for play-in tournament

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INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Kawhi Leonard is sitting out the LA Clippers' regular-season finale Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors.

"He's been dealing with some things the last couple weeks with his wrist and with his ankle," coach Tyronn Lue said before the game, "so we just thought it would be smart just to get him as close to 100% as we can get him."

Leonard averaged a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists during a mostly healthy season in which he played his second-most games as a Clipper. He played 68 games two years ago after being limited to 37 in 2024-25 because of injuries.

"Just being healthy, being able to play in back-to-backs, being able to carry this team when we're down," Lue said. "Just happy for him to be able to get back on the floor for a lot of games this year."

Not playing Sunday ended Leonard's career-high regular-season streak of 57 straight games with 20 or more points, leaving him tied with Bob McAdoo for the longest in franchise history.

Leonard's absence from Game 82 doesn't affect his ability to contend for postseason honors, including All-NBA. He's among the just-made-it-in club, including Victor Wembanyama and Evan Mobley, who became awards eligible on Friday, when Leonard played in his 65th game, which is the minimum to qualify.

Steph Curry and the Warriors have already clinched the No. 10 seed for the play-in tournament, where they could face the Clippers again.