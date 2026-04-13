Cooper Flagg's season ends with ankle sprain in Mavs' finale

DALLAS -- Cooper Flagg's rookie season ended Sunday with a sprained left ankle.

Flagg, the No. 1 pick and Rookie of the Year favorite, sustained the injury early in the second quarter of the Dallas Mavericks' regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls.

Flagg twisted his ankle when he landed after attempting to tip in his own miss between a pair of Bulls defenders. As he stayed on the ground, the Mavs took a foul to allow Flagg to exit the game with 10:11 remaining before halftime.

Flagg was officially ruled out minutes later.

Flagg finished his rookie year averaging 21.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 70 games. He leads Dallas in total points, rebounds, assists and steals and finished only five blocks behind teammate Daniel Gafford.

The Rookie of the Year voting is expected to be close between Flagg and his Duke roommate Kon Knueppel, who averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Charlotte Hornets while shattering the rookie record with a league-leading 273 made 3-pointers.