Giannis Antetokounmpo vents about Bucks, won't rule out return

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PHILADELPHIA -- Speaking after the Milwaukee Bucks concluded their season with a 126-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena, Giannis Antetokounmpo gave contradicting messages about his future.

On one hand, he said that he isn't sure whether he's played his final game as a member of the Bucks, the only franchise the future Hall of Famer has ever played for in his 13-year NBA career. But on the other, Antetokounmpo didn't close the door on the possibility of signing another extension with the franchise in October if it's offered to him.

Antetokounmpo, standing in a sweatsuit in the corner of the visiting locker room, took questions for about 10 minutes -- a short time after coach Doc Rivers did what likely is the final media session of a Hall of Fame coaching career.

"That's a very good question," Antetokounmpo said with a smile, in response to being asked if he's played his last game in a Milwaukee uniform. "I don't know. It's not up to me. We'll see."

Throughout his media session, Antetokounmpo did nothing to disguise his frustration with how this season has played out, saying the Bucks are as far away from contention as they were at any point in his career and discussing the lack of communication with the franchise.

However, he also didn't rule out the possibility of signing an extension with the Bucks if he's still on the roster when he's eligible to sign an extension with Milwaukee on Oct. 1.

"I feel like sometimes people just don't listen," he said. "They listen to the sources. The main source is me. It is what it is. So again, do not disturb on my phone, go about my day, improve, and come back better."

But where, exactly, will Antetokounmpo be playing when he comes back? The question of whether Milwaukee will finally move on from their superstar forward will be the biggest one hanging over the NBA this summer. It's one that has hung over the league for more than a year now, and included the Bucks listening to offers for him before February's trade deadline.

There's also been lingering frustration on Antetokounmpo's part about wanting to come back and play this season. Particularly, he wanted to play with both of his brothers on the roster - Thanasis and Alex - only to be told he couldn't, and then fought the notion he wasn't physically ready to play.

"At this point? Zero," Antetokounmpo said, when asked if he had control over his situation. "I don't have control. Being cleared to play, I don't understand ... from my understanding, coming back to play, which I don't think I ever had any return to play protocol, but to my understanding was I had to play 3-on-3 to be able to be available to play. I did that multiple times. I've never in my life denied participation of practice.

"I don't know who said that, who came up with that, but that's disrespectful towards what I've done for this team and the way I carry myself my whole career, pretty much.

"But I did what I was supposed to do. I wasn't able to come on the court now. Who has that say? It probably comes from my boss, probably comes the members of the front office or the owners. So I thought I had control kind of like of, 'OK, if I'm healthy, I'm going to play.' But this shows me that not just me, just players in general, don't have no control. We got to do what we've been told. So to answer your question, no. I didn't feel like I had control."

When it was then posed to Antetokounmpo whether all of the back-and-forth that has gone on with the Bucks comes down to communication, or lack thereof, he talked with a smile about how strong his marriage is because of the communication that he and his wife have within it.

"I'm very big on communication," Antetokounmpo said. "I've always been open, but I don't know if that ... it's got to go both ways. It has to go both ways. That cannot go one way."

One place where two-way communication has a chance of coming into play is in potential extension talks in the fall -- presuming Antetokounmpo isn't traded earlier this offseason. Last month, Bucks owner Wes Edens told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that Antetokounmpo will either be extended or traded before he can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

When asked if he'd be willing to extend if he's still on the team in October, Antetokounmpo didn't rule out the possibility.

"We'll see when we get there," Antetokounmpo said. "We have [several] months [until then] ... it's a long time. But somebody has to offer you that, for you to sign. I haven't been offered an extension. So if that is on the table, then I will try to make the best decision for me and my family.

"But if it's not on the table, then I have to focus on how can I improve my worth and get on the floor and do what I do."

Either way, the Bucks have a lot to sort out this summer. They'll be in the market for a new coach, and more changes are possible, too. But that's to be expected after the franchise saw a nine-year postseason streak snapped thanks to going 32-50 this season. Antetokounmpo made it clear he thinks the record is reflective of where the team sits.

"We're very bad. We are the furthest away that we've been in the last couple of years," he said. "How many wins we have? 32? This is the second lowest wins I've ever won. So yeah, we're the furthest away that we've been, I think. So we'll see.

"This is what we have in front of us. I didn't think we're going to be in this position last year, so I don't know what position we're going to be next year.

"So if everything goes well, hopefully the Bucks want me here, why not? But if they don't? Okay."