Timberwolves welcome back legend Kevin Garnett to Minneapolis

Timberwolves fans show their appreciation for former player Kevin Garnett ahead of their season finale vs. the Pelicans. (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves rested almost all of their regulars for the playoffs during a 132-126 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, as franchise icon Kevin Garnett made a special appearance for fan appreciation night in the regular-season finale.

With the Timberwolves locked in to the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and the Pelicans long ago eliminated, the main attraction was Garnett's first visit to Target Center in eight years.

The Hall of Fame forward and all-time franchise leader in nearly every major statistical category walked into the arena with Timberwolves co-owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez after player introductions, receiving a roar from the crowd and patting his heart with his hand. After giving current star Anthony Edwards a bear hug, Garnett took his courtside seat.

Wolves legend Kevin Garnett is introduced before Sunday's season finale against the Pelicans. It was Garnett's first visit to Target Center in eight years. AP Photo/Matt Krohn

Garnett, who had a falling out with previous owner Glen Taylor after his career was over, reached an agreement last year with the team to serve as an ambassador. His No. 21 jersey will be retired at a later date.

The Timberwolves (49-33) sat nine of their top 10 players, giving fan favorite Joe Ingles a token start in a 15-point, 10-assist performance. Rookie forward Joan Beringer had 24 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks.