Raptors nod to Drake's rumored 'Iceman' album with icy seat display

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Drake's courtside seats at the Toronto Raptors' home game Sunday night underwent a unique alteration before the game.

The Raptors shared an image of the chairs that included faux icicles dangling from them with the caption: "Drake's seats froze." It's presumably a nod to Drake's upcoming studio album, "Iceman," which was initially rumored to be set for release last year. It will be his first solo album since fall 2023.

Drake liked the post and shared an image of the iced-out look on his Instagram story. The chairs are his spot when he attends Raptors' games at Scotiabank Arena, including most notably during the team's NBA Finals run in 2019.

The seats were seemingly defrosted by Sunday's tipoff and remained empty throughout the night as the Raptors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-101.

This isn't the first time the Raptors have worked with the Canadian rapper.

The franchise named him as its global ambassador in 2013, and he went on the cover of Slam Magazine along with Raptors' stars DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry in March 2016. Since 2015, Toronto has incorporated a black-and-gold colorway -- a nod to Drake's October's Very Own brand -- though it was absent from this year's rotation. The Raptors even held a "Drake Night" in 2016.

With the Raptors back in the playoffs for the first time since 2022, Drake will likely be back in his courtside seats -- assuming they've thawed out.