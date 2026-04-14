NBA play-in tournament: Live updates from Tuesday's matchups

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The NBA play-in tournament has arrived with games tipping off Tuesday.

First, the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets face off in the Eastern Conference's No. 9 and No. 10 seed matchup. The winner plays the loser of the No. 7 and No. 8 game between the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns close out the night in a Western Conference battle of the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. The winner plays the San Antonio Spurs in the first round, while the loser faces either the LA Clippers or Golden State Warriors.

Miami enters with a 3-1 edge over Charlotte in the season series and plenty of play-in experience, appearing in an NBA-high seven games since 2021 and becoming the first team to reach the NBA Finals from the tournament (2023), led by Norman Powell and Tyler Herro. Charlotte, seeking its first playoff berth since 2016, rebounded from a 9-20 start with a 35-18 finish and set an NBA record with an 18.2 point differential in wins, and LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel ranked first and second in 3-pointers made.

In the West, Phoenix returned to the play-in after a 45-win bounce-back season, taking the series 2-1 behind Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks, while Portland -- last in the playoffs in 2021 -- is powered by first-time All-Star Deni Avdija, along with Shaedon Sharpe and Jerami Grant.

Who will come out victorious Tuesday night? Follow along for live updates and highlights.