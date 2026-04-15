Heat's Bam Adebayo (back) out after tumble with LaMelo Ball

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CHARLOTTE -- Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo suffered a lower back injury in the second quarter and was ruled out after the start of the second half of the Heat's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

Adebayo was initially deemed questionable to return by the Heat after he took a spill along the baseline. Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball missed a fadeaway shot, and as Adebayo went for the rebound while trying to stay inbounds, Ball, who fell to the floor near Adebayo, swiped at one of the Heat center's feet with his left arm.

Adebayo fell to the floor and remained down for the next play before there was a stoppage with 10:58 remaining in the second quarter. The Hornets led 30-26 when Adebayo exited.

He eventually walked very gingerly to the locker room. The Heat started the second half with Jaime Jacquez Jr. in place of Adebayo. Adebayo had six points and three rebounds while making all three of his shots in the first half before leaving the game.