Rapper J. Cole ends time in China after playing 1 pro hoops game

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Rap megastar J. Cole said Tuesday that his time playing professional basketball in China has come to an end after one game.

"The work visa process took way longer than expected, so I was only able to play in one before heading back," Cole said in a statement.

Earlier in April, the two-time Grammy winner and multitime Platinum-selling artist signed a deal with the Nanjing Monkey Kings in the Chinese Basketball Association. He was scheduled to play at least three games for the club.

"I want to say thank you to the Nanjing club and to the CBA for allowing me to have that incredible experience," Cole said in his statement.

It was the third time Cole, whose full name is Jermaine Cole, played in a professional sports league. He played with the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League in 2021 and with the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League in 2022.

He played high school basketball in North Carolina.

Cole won a Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap Song ("A Lot" by 21 Savage featuring J. Cole) and has several BET Hip Hop Awards to his name. He also has six Platinum albums and has produced songs for artists including Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson and Young Thug.

His latest album, "The Fall-Off," was released in February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.