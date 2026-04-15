Amazon Prime stream cuts out in OT of Heat-Hornets play-in game

The Hornets prevail in a thrilling game vs. the Heat thanks to this LaMelo Ball layup followed by a Miles Bridges rejection at the buzzer. (0:33)

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Amazon Prime Video's stream of the Miami-Charlotte play-in game went offline for nearly two minutes during the overtime period, causing fans to miss a Hornets possession.

Stan Van Gundy, working the game as an analyst for Prime Video, was mid-sentence when the audio feed was lost coming out of a timeout with 48.1 seconds remaining. A message about "technical difficulties" began displaying on screens a few seconds later.

When the video and audio feeds resumed, Charlotte's LaMelo Ball had scored for a 125-120 lead. Fans missed 22.1 seconds of playing time.

"Tell me the game didn't just cut off?!!? Am I trippin?? WTH," Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James posted on X, as the words "technical difficulties" began trending nationally across social media.

Charlotte went on to win 127-126. There was no immediate explanation from Prime Video about what caused the issue with the stream, and it was not clear if all viewers were affected by the lost feeds.

Prime Video has exclusive rights to all six games in this year's play-in tournament. The streaming service began showing NBA games this season as part of the league's new 11-year, $76 billion media rights deal.