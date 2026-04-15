        <
        >

          NBA says 170M watched regular season, up 86% from 2024-25

          play
          Stephen A.: Knicks are biggest threat to Celtics (2:26)

          Stephen A. Smith breaks down why the Knicks are the biggest threat to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference. (2:26)

          • Associated Press
          Apr 15, 2026, 05:09 PM

          NEW YORK -- The numbers are in, and the NBA says Year 1 of its new television deals were a hit.

          The league released numbers for the regular season Wednesday showing that 170 million people in the U.S. watched NBA games across the league's four primary broadcast platforms: ABC/ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, NBC/Peacock and NBA TV.

          Those numbers are the league's best in 24 years, the NBA said, and represented an 86% rise over last season.

          Prime Video was part of the NBA's television rights package for the first time this season, and NBC/Peacock returned for the first time in a generation. The league signed a new 11-year, $76 billion-plus media rights deal in 2024 that kicked in at the start of this season.

          Other highlights of the viewership numbers:

          • NBA games across ABC/ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, NBC/Peacock and NBA TV had the highest average viewership in 13 years, up 35% over last season.

          • A total of 57 telecasts reached an average of 2 million viewers, the most since 2011-12.

          • People watched NBA games for more than 920 million hours, up 25% over last season and the most since 2011-12.

          • The NBA's social media channels generated a record 228 billion views, according to Videocites. That's up 13% over last season.

          • Attendance over the past three seasons in NBA arenas is higher than any other three-season span in league history.

          • Viewership for NBA Cup group play games was up 90%.

          • The audience for the All-Star Game on NBC, averaging 8.8 million viewers, was the largest for the league's midseason showcase event since 2011.