Victor Wembanyama's top 10 plays from the 2025-26 NBA season

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On a cold March night in Memphis, Tennessee, Victor Wembanyama plopped down in a seat in the visitors locker room at FedExForum and plunged one foot into an orange cooler filled with ice and water.

Off to Wembanyama's right, Devin Vassell dressed in the corner, leaving the Frenchman reluctant to start his postgame interview. So, Wembanyama told the small group of reporters near his locker that he'd start his availability once everybody stopped recording on their phones.

"I've got your back," he told Vassell, who was still dressing.

As Wembanyama took the first question, he noticed someone recording.

"Are you still recording?" he asked.

"No, no, no," a reporter replied. "We stopped. We stopped"

A Spurs staffer noticed they hadn't. Wembanyama did, too.

So, he grabbed his phone, turned on the flashlight and pointed it at the group while looking away and imitating the reporter.

Feigning innocence with his eyes wide open, a giggling Wembanyama joked, "No, I'm not [recording]." Teammates, staffers and the group of reporters erupted in laughter. The gag turned into one of Wembanyama's most entertaining plays off the court.

Seconds later, he struggled to lock down his best moments on the court.

"There were a lot of highlights in the first game, in the season opener," Wembanyama told ESPN. "Like, that reverse and-1 dunk I had [in the season opener against the Mavericks]. I don't think that's my best dunk. But in the moment, [it had] the best reaction. Actually, no, it's the cross on Dereck Lively going back to the and-1 3[-pointer]. It had the best reaction. That's my favorite."

That same night in Memphis, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson racked his brain trying to think of his top Wembanyama plays.

"My favorite Victor plays typically start with him in a defensive stance," Johnson said. "And I say that because when you really watch the film, when he's in a stance, that typically means he's switched on mentally.

"As we sprint and transition from defense to offense, he throws an absolute strike to one of his teammates for a 3-point shot. Every now and then, he gets it back for a dunk. Those wow highlights get so much attention. The other plays are just as impressive. That sequence at times can blow you away, and maybe we are starting at times to not even allow it to blow us away. That's not doing those player sequences justice."

The second-most viewed player on the NBA's social media channels (2.43 billion) this season, behind LeBron James (2.85 billion), Wembanyama has produced plenty of stunning viral moments, with more likely on deck starting Sunday when the San Antonio Spurs host their first playoff series since 2017 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

To get ready for Wembanyama's postseason debut, here's a list of 10 notable plays and moments from the 2025-26 regular season in chronological order based on his favorites and informal polling among his coaches and teammates.

Area 51 reverse alley-oop jam, Oct. 22 at Dallas Mavericks

play 0:20 Castle finds Wemby for smooth-looking reverse alley-oop Victor Wembanyama makes this reverse alley-oop look too easy off the feed from Stephon Castle.

Spurs guard Stephon Castle lit up when discussing the play, calling the moment "a turning point in the game," that "we were definitely hyped about."

With 8:28 remaining in the second quarter of San Antonio's season-opening victory at Dallas, Castle ran the floor screaming, "Rim, Vic! Rim! Rim! Rim!"

Wembanyama immediately pushed off on a trailing Dwight Powell to gain one last burst of speed to the basket. From just past the Mavericks' center-court logo, Castle floated a lob that Wembanyama plucked out of the air for a reverse two-handed dunk.

Dallas quickly called a timeout as Wembanyama and Castle celebrated with a leaping shoulder bump.

Reverse, and-1 dunk, Oct. 22 at Dallas

play 0:23 Wemby somehow throws down reverse jam plus and-1 Victor Wembanyama shows off with a nasty reverse dunk plus the foul down low in the third quarter.

We're still in Dallas for one of Wembanyama's favorite plays. In his first regular-season game since deep vein thrombosis prematurely ended his 2024-25 campaign, Wembanyama spoiled the debut of Mavericks rookie and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg with a 40-point, 15-rebound performance.

With 2:47 left in the second quarter, Wembanyama caught a pass from rookie guard Dylan Harper. One quick pump fake lured P.J. Washington off his feet, giving Wembanyama room to drive baseline as Anthony Davis stepped over to help, but it was too late. The 22-year-old unleashed a ferocious reverse dunk on Davis, who was whistled for a foul. Wembanyama hit the subsequent free throw to give San Antonio a 50-48 lead.

"I looked at the bench and said, "What the f---?" Spurs forward Keldon Johnson told ESPN. "I'm sorry, but that was crazy."

Wembanyama and teammate Julian Champagnie stood at the scorer's table at American Airlines Center talking after the play, admiring Wemby's work.

"That was niiiice," Wembanyama said.

Four-point play, Oct. 22 at Dallas

play 0:28 Wemby does it all on both ends of court Victor Wembanyama comes up with a massive block on one end then draws the foul while draining the 3-pointer on the other.

It's worth mentioning one last play from the opener at American Airlines Center -- a four-point sequence that featured Wembanyama's deep bag of gifts.

Dribbling up the floor, Wembanyama wasn't about to miss an opportunity to beat Lively in a one-on-one matchup. He pulled off a crossover dribble to his left, stepped forward, then back, dribbled through his legs and then behind the back. Then, the 7-foot-4 star rose for a step-back 3-pointer with Lively tightly defending him.

Splash.

Officials whistled Lively for a foul after Wembanyama landed on his foot on the follow-through. On the floor, with his fists stacked, Wembanymana churned his hands in a circular motion to say that he was "cooking". Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Castle ran over to congratulate Wembanyama on the play. Meanwhile, Harrison Ingram hugged Bismack Biyombo on the bench as the rest of the Spurs mimicked Wembanyama's stirring of the pot. Wembanyama converted the four-point play by hitting the ensuing free throw.

He said the team needed to make a statement in the opener.

"Because I haven't seen us win an opening-night game," he said. "We're on the road, and we've stepped up so many things in the way we work back home. So, it feels like it's time to move on to the next step. We needed to make a statement because we're all tired of losing. That's the truth."

360 layup, Oct. 27 vs. Toronto Raptors

play 0:18 Wemby amazes with jaw-dropping 360 layup for Spurs Victor Wembanyama improvises on his way to the basket to score for the Spurs.

Even after his 40-point season opener filled with highlights, Wembanyama surprised himself three games later versus Toronto.

"Never worked on that before," he said about the play, laughing. "That's the first."

Just four minutes into the contest, Wembanyama came off a Vassell screen, caught a pass from Barnes and took only one dribble to squeeze between defenders Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl before launching into a 360-degree layup that he kissed off the glass for a bucket.

Wembanyama poured in 24 points with 15 rebounds, and the Spurs matched their best start in franchise history (4-0) after their 121-103 triumph.

Self alley-oop, Nov. 14 vs. Golden State Warriors

play 0:19 Wemby throws self alley-oop off glass Victor Wembanyama tosses it to himself off the glass and slams it home against the Warriors.

On Nov. 12, in their first matchup this season, Stephen Curry scored 46 points to help the Warriors beat the Spurs despite triple-doubles from Wembanyama and Castle. Two days later, in an NBA Cup battle, San Antonio suffered a similar fate in a chippy affair, highlighted by a 49-point effort from Curry.

Still, Wembanyama left the floor that night with another viral highlight.

Area 51 consists of Castle (jersey No. 5) and Wembanyama (No. 1), and usually features the former tossing lobs to the latter for breathtaking jams. This time, though, Wembanyama took matters into his own hands.

After dribbling past Draymond Green, Wembanyama made Moses Moody lunge with a pump fake, before tossing the ball off the glass for a two-handed dunk on a self alley-oop with 10:21 remaining in the third quarter. Wembanyama finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in 38 minutes as the Spurs lost their first contest of the NBA Cup.

Poster dunk, Dec. 27 vs. Utah Jazz

play 0:32 Wemby fakes a 3, throws down vicious and-1 dunk Victor Wembanyama pump-fakes a three, then drives to the rim as he throws the hammer down with authority for the Spurs.

Even two days after Christmas, Wembanyama was still in the gift-giving mood for the home fans at Frost Bank Center. By this point in the season, opponents should have known not to fall for his pump fake outside the 3-point line.

But this time, Lauri Markkanen took the bait, and his teammates paid the price.

As Markkanen flew past on the pump fake, Wembanyama put the ball on the floor. Two dribbles later, with Cody Williams, Brice Sensabaugh and Walter Clayton Jr. attempting to help inside, Wembanyama bent back the rim for the loudest dunk of the night, posterizing Kyle Filipowski, who was whistled for a foul with 8:49 remaining.

Kung-Fu Wemby, Jan. 6 at Memphis Grizzlies

The first and only off-court highlight of this bunch is an impressive one, nonetheless.

During pregame warmups before the Spurs' 106-105 loss to the Grizzlies, four basketballs were lodged in the net in need of clearance. A nonissue for any other typical NBA player, but for Wembanyama, it presented an interesting opportunity to showcase some of the other talents he accrued after spending his offseason at a Shaolin temple in Zhenzhou, China, meditating and participating in kung fu training.