Hornets' Ball fined $60K total for pair of play-in incidents

Iman Shumpert and Vincent Goodwill discuss LaMelo Ball tripping Bam Adebayo in the Hornets' win over the Heat. (1:23)

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The NBA on Wednesday night fined Hornets star LaMelo Ball $35,000 "for making unnecessary and reckless contact" with Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat during Tuesday's play-in game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The league said the play "created a significant injury risk" to Adebayo, who suffered a lower back injury and did not return to the contest, playing just 11 minutes total as Miami's season ended in the 127-126 overtime loss -- one in which Ball scored the winning basket on a layup with 4.7 seconds left.

Ball also was assessed a flagrant foul 2 after the league reviewed the incident Wednesday. He was not called for a foul during Tuesday's game.

In addition, the NBA said Wednesday night that Ball was fined $25,000 for using profane language during a TV interview after the play-in game.

Ball and the Hornets next play Friday against the Orlando Magic, with the winner securing the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The controversial play on Adebayo, the Heat's star big man, occurred early in the second quarter Tuesday.

After Ball had a shot blocked inside, Adebayo grabbed the rebound and tried to stay in bounds. Ball fell near the Heat center and swiped at his foot, sending him falling to the floor hard with no whistle. Play ensued down the floor while Adebayo remained down. After Miami's Pelle Larsson scored on a layup and Ball scored on a dunk, the Heat called a timeout with 10:58 left in the quarter.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the loss that Ball should have been ejected but that officials missed the play.

"I didn't see it [when it happened], but I don't think it's cute," Spoelstra said. "I don't think it's funny. I think it's a stupid play. It's a dangerous play. Obviously, our best player was out. I'm not making an excuse. The Hornets played great and they made those plays down the stretch. We had our opportunities to win. That's a shame. You should be penalized for that. I don't think that belongs in the game. Tripping guys, shenanigans."

Ball apologized twice after the Hornets' win.

"I apologize on that one," he said of the trip. "I got hit in the head [on the play] and didn't really know where I was. But I'm going to check on him, see if he's OK and everything."

Official Zach Zarba said the crew could not review the play.

"The play wasn't whistled in real time," Zarba said to a pool reporter. "Play continued with a fast break. And because play wasn't stopped immediately, and there was no whistle on the play, the window to review the play was closed. Play was stopped, after a change of possession, and then a time out. So, by rule, our window to review that play then is closed."

After Tuesday's play-in game, video resurfaced of another incident between Ball and Adebayo. In a Heat regular-season win on Jan. 14, 2024, Ball was on the floor and then appeared to intentionally reach for Adebayo's leg as the Heat big man started to run up the court.