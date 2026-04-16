Hawks backup C Landale out for beginning of series vs. Knicks

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ATLANTA -- Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale will miss at least the first two weeks of the NBA playoffs because of his sprained right ankle.

Landale averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 23 regular-season games with Atlanta. He sustained a high ankle sprain on April 1 at Orlando. The Hawks say he "is progressing in his rehabilitation" and "will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks." An update is expected after his reevaluation.

Atlanta's Jock Landale will miss at least two weeks with a sprained ankle, meaning he is out for the start of the Hawks' series vs. the New York Knicks. Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images

Atlanta is the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and opens its first-round series at the third-seeded New York Knicks on Saturday.

The Hawks addressed a lack of depth at center -- Kristaps Porzingis had been unavailable much of the season before being traded in February to the Golden State Warriors, and N'Faly Dante is out for the year -- by acquiring Landale from Utah for cash considerations in early February. He never played for the Jazz and was with them less than a day after being part of an eight-player trade involving Memphis.

Landale, 30, averaged 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 45 games for Memphis.

The Australian is in his fifth NBA season. He made his NBA debut with San Antonio in the 2021-22 season and also has played for Phoenix and Houston.