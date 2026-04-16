Luka Doncic, Cade Cunningham eligible for NBA season awards

Stephen A. Smith, Kenny Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo react to news of Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham being granted an exception to be eligible for end-of-season awards. (2:49)

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Lakers star Luka Doncic and Pistons standout Cade Cunningham are eligible for all 2025-26 season awards, including MVP and All-NBA teams, after their extraordinary circumstances challenge of the 65-game rule was approved by the NBA and NBPA on Thursday.

Doncic, who finished with 64 games during the regular season, missed two games in December because of the birth of his child abroad.

Cunningham, who played in 63 games, missed 12 games with a collapsed lung.

"The NBA and NBPA agreed that, taking into account the totality of the circumstances for Cunningham and Dončić, each player qualified for awards," the league and the union said in a statement.

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, who appeared in 60 games, filed a challenge as well. His case was advanced to an independent arbitrator, but his challenge was denied and he is not eligible for awards.

The statuses of Dončić and Cunningham were a major topic toward the end of the season.

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama -- an MVP candidate and the likely defensive player of the year -- got to the 65-game mark in the Spurs' next-to-last game.

Denver's three-time MVP Nikola Jokic became qualified for this year's awards on the final day of the regular season. He has been first or second in MVP balloting in each of the last five seasons and won the league's rebounding and assist titles this season.

Nuggets coach David Adelman said last week that he hopes the 65-game rule is changed, somehow, this summer. He said if players like Jokic can play 64 games, never wanting to come out, and not be award-eligible, then something is wrong.

"That's not the spirit of what that rule is," Adelman said.

A number of players will be ineligible for most major individual awards this season because of the 65-game rule, including the Lakers' LeBron James, whose 21-year streak of making an All-NBA team will end. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Golden State's Stephen Curry have also missed too many games to be eligible.

With the decisions on Dončić, Cunningham and Edwards now complete, the NBA is expected to send award ballots to the panel of reporters and broadcasters who cover the league in the coming days. It's unclear when the announcement of award winners will begin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.