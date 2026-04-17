NBA awards 2026: Bontemps' ballot for MVP, top rookie, every honor

Stephen A. Smith, Kenny Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo react to news of Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham being granted an exception to be eligible for end-of-season awards. (2:49)

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After the NBA ruled Thursday that Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham successfully challenged the 65-game rule for major postseason awards, the league sent its official ballots for 2025-26 honors.

That list consists of seven individual end-of-season awards -- Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player and Clutch Player of the Year -- along with three All-NBA teams, two All-Defense units and two All-Rookie squads.

As one of those 100 voters, here is my ballot, and the reasons behind each decision. (With a shoutout to ESPN's Matt "Stats" Williams for all of the information to help inform these choices.) All ballots are due by 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

Jump to an award:

MVP | Defensive Player of the Year

Rookie of the Year | Coach of the Year

Sixth Man | Most Improved Player | Clutch

All-NBA teams | All-Defense | All-Rookie



Most Valuable Player

Just as he did in ESPN's final MVP straw poll of the season, Gilgeous-Alexander sits atop my ballot, and he should become the 16th multiple-time MVP in league history. His individual brilliance, along with driving the Thunder to 64 wins while the team fended off injury issues and the Spurs down the stretch, kept him No. 1.

The biggest debate was Jokic vs. Wembanyama for the second spot. Both have impressive cases.

Jokic became the first player to lead the NBA in rebounds and assists per game while averaging a triple-double for a second consecutive season. Wembanyama, meanwhile, is the first player to average 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000, and the Spurs outscored their opponents by a staggering 17 points per 100 possessions with Wembanyama on the court.

Ultimately, I focused on "valuable" here and used the minutes gap between the two as a tiebreaker. Jokic played 2,265 compared with Wembanyama's 1,866, a significant enough difference to tip the debate slightly toward Jokic.

The NBA's ruling simplified the final two choices. Doncic led the league in points per game (33.5), 30-point games (28) and 40-point games (14) while keeping the Lakers in the mix for a top-3 seed all season. Cunningham's breakout powered Detroit to its best season in a generation.

play 1:07 Tim Legler: The Wembanyama era begins now with Spurs as a title threat Tim Legler discusses why the Spurs are poised to make a deep playoff run and potentially win a championship.

Defensive Player of the Year

Wembanyama would've easily won this award last season if a blood clot hadn't ended his campaign prematurely. That won't be an issue this year after he reached the 65-game threshold in the second-to-last game of the season.

Not only did he lead the league in blocks, and in combined steals and blocks, and many other categories -- he also can do things never seen on an NBA court. There's an argument that Holmgren is right there with Wembanyama for this award, as the two of them finished either first or second in several defensive categories. Holmgren also anchored what was by far the league's best defense in Oklahoma City. (San Antonio was third.)

But as long as Wembanyama is healthy, this award will likely be his for quite some time.

Though he will not become the award's first five-time winner, Gobert was an easy choice for third. Minnesota was nearly eight points per 100 possessions worse with him off the court, and the Wolves were several percentage points worse defending at the rim.

Coach of the Year

Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

This award can always go to several candidates, and this season's race is no exception. Ultimately, my ballot came down to Mazzulla, Bickerstaff, Johnson and Phoenix Suns first-year coach Jordan Ott.

Though Phoenix's season far surpassed expectations after massive offseason changes, the other coaches atop the list guided three of the four best teams in the league. And each is a deserving winner. Johnson led the young Spurs to 62 wins and the West's 2-seed just one season after the franchise missed the postseason. Bickerstaff has Detroit atop the East for the first time in a generation and oversaw impressive development and improvement from Cunningham and the team's young core.

My vote went to Mazzulla because of how the Celtics recovered after losing several critical veteran players last summer -- Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday via trade, and Al Horford and Luke Kornet in free agency -- and realigned the roster around a new set of talent. Jayson Tatum also missed most of the season while recovering from a right Achilles tear. Tatum's fairly seamless reintegration into Mazzulla's lineups has been no small feat, either.

play 2:39 Flagg or Knueppel? Stephen A. reveals his pick for ROTY Stephen A. Smith compares Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel in the NBA Rookie of the Year race.

Rookie of the Year

This was a painful decision, one I've wrestled with for several weeks. I went with Flagg over his former Duke roommate (and no, not because Knueppel struggled and was benched in Tuesday's play-in game against the Miami Heat).

The raw statistical argument is in Knueppel's favor, including leading the league in 3-point shooting this season, and he has had a remarkable rookie campaign. However, Flagg led his team in points, rebounds, assists and steals, something not done by a rookie since Michael Jordan in 1984-85. Flagg recorded the first 50-point game by a teenager and the most 40-point games by a teen in NBA history. Both feats highlight his all-around ability and talent.

The third spot has been locked in for months. Edgecombe has become an immediate fit in Philadelphia and a critical component on a playoff team. He has earned the trust of coach Nick Nurse and is already beloved by his teammates.

Most Improved Player

Jalen Duren Deni Advija Nickiel Alexander-Walker

This is a difficult award to decide every year, in part because the criteria is so vague. My choice, by a narrow margin, was Duren. I evaluate this award through the lens of players making the most important leaps of their careers: from good to great.

Duren and Avdija did that this season. Both became first-time All-Stars, and they could also become first-time All-NBA selections. Not surprisingly, both also had massive upticks in their individual production. The edge goes to Duren, whose improvement seemed more unexpected, and who carried Detroit effectively down the stretch when Cunningham missed a few weeks after suffering a collapsed lung.

The final spot on the ballot was between Alexander-Walker and Neemias Queta, who has blossomed into a quality starting center for the Celtics. Queta's improvement was probably more drastic, given how little he had played previously, but Alexander-Walker's leap is closer to the "good to great" development. He averaged 11.4 more points than last season, the largest increase in the NBA this season, and his shooting also improved from the field and 3-point arc, which is extremely difficult. That ultimately gave him the edge over Queta.

play 0:17 Jaime Jaquez Jr. nets a deep 3 to give Heat the lead Jaime Jaquez Jr. nets a deep 3 to give Heat the lead

Sixth Man of the Year

Jaquez gets the nod because he was one of Miami's main offensive engines, thriving in the uptempo system Heat coach Erik Spoelstra installed this season. Jaquez scored a career-high 15.4 points per game, was in the top 10 in the NBA in total drives this season and scored the most bench points in the league.

Mitchell is a worthy entrant and was among several options on the Thunder -- including Alex Caruso, whose 1,020 minutes this season weren't enough to get the award in my mind. Mitchell had an outstanding sophomore season for Oklahoma City and should be a big factor in the team's title defense.

Shead might be an out-of-the-box candidate, but he led the NBA in assists off the bench this season, and Toronto was 5.4 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court.

Clutch Player of the Year

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cade Cunningham Anthony Edwards

Gilgeous-Alexander won this award and MVP, in my opinion, thanks to his clutch shotmaking in wins against the Nuggets and Pistons last month. He averaged 6.5 points in the clutch this season, the most by any player since play-by-play tracking data began in 1997-98. Oklahoma City had the best plus-minus in the clutch (plus-92) in the league.

Cunningham's Pistons were 21-10 in clutch games he played in this season, and he was seventh in clutch points while shooting 50% from the floor. Edwards, who is eligible for this award because it doesn't fall under the 65-game rule, shot a blistering 56% in the clutch this season and was sixth in total points.

All-NBA

First team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Nikola Jokic

Victor Wembanyama

Luka Doncic

Cade Cunningham

Doncic and Cunningham being eligible made later choices difficult. (Also, though Doncic had a clear-cut case to win due to the birth of his child in December, Cunningham's victory, which centered on his rare injury, was surprising. As a result, I'd expect this grievance process to become annual as players fight to get on the ballot.)

Second team

Jaylen Brown

Kawhi Leonard

Jalen Brunson

Donovan Mitchell

Jalen Johnson

The second team was also pretty straightforward because the first four names were all considered for my first team before Doncic and Cunningham returned to eligibility. All had tremendous seasons and were no-brainer second-teamers.

But the debate for the final spot was among Johnson, Holmgren and Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. Holmgren's two-way contributions are the anchor to his case, and Murray finally put together a full season that mirrored his peak playoff performances, scoring 25 points per game on high efficiency.

But I chose Johnson, who carried a massive load for Atlanta during a tumultuous season, which included the Trae Young trade in January. Johnson is one of five players in NBA history to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The others: Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook.

Third team

Chet Holmgren

Jamal Murray

Jalen Duren

Tyrese Maxey

Kevin Durant

Holmgren and Murray were automatic picks to top this list, and Duren got the nod for his two-way play and how his partnership with Cunningham pushed Detroit to new heights this season. Maxey led the NBA in minutes for Philadelphia, and powered the 76ers to a playoff berth while Joel Embiid and Paul George missed significant chunks. Maxey also helped along Edgecombe as his starting backcourt mate.

That left one final spot for three players: Durant, Avdija and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. Had Doncic and Cunningham not been eligible, it would've made this very easy.

Avdija was the first to go. He battled a back injury the last couple of months in the season and finished with 66 games played and 2199 minutes, falling well behind Durant (78, 2840) and Barnes (80, 2681). When it's hard to break a tie, playing that much more can be the edge, though Avdija has driven Portland's offense this season.

That leaves Durant, who had yet another ridiculously efficient season, averaging 26 points while threatening another 50-40-90 season for Houston, and Barnes, who led Toronto in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks and is a two-way menace. But I couldn't get past leaving Durant off the team, so he claimed the final spot.

All-Defense

First team

Victor Wembanyama

Chet Holmgren

Rudy Gobert

Derrick White

OG Anunoby

A few seasons ago, the NBA changed its voting policy for All-Defense teams, allowing voters to select any position, rather than two backcourt and three frontcourt players. However, I try to keep the same two backcourt/three frontcourt alignment for my first and second teams to reward defenders from across the game.

The first three All-Defense spots were easy, going to my three choices for DPOY, all of whom were frontcourt players. That leaves two backcourt spots, for which I turned to White and Anunoby.

White, arguably the best shot-blocking guard of all time, had the most blocked shots (98) by any player 6-foot-4 or shorter since Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade in 2009. White was also first in points allowed per direct drive as the ball handler defender, per Genius IQ, and is one of the smartest defenders in the league.

Anunoby, meanwhile, is a rangy wing with the ability to guard anyone at virtually any position in the league. That sort of versatility is a huge reason the Knicks -- despite playing Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns heavy minutes -- were a strong defensive team this season.

Second team

Bam Adebayo

Scottie Barnes

Neemias Queta

Ausar Thompson

Toumani Camara

Adebayo and Barnes are two of the most versatile defensive bigs in the league, and I went with Queta as my third big man because the Celtics are more than eight points per 100 possessions better with him on the court this season.

The competition for the final two guard spots, however, was intense, as Thompson, Camara, OKC's Cason Wallace and San Antonio's Stephon Castle all got strong consideration. Wallace led the league in total steals and deflections, and his activity is a huge part of OKC's stellar defense. Castle's on-ball defense is as good as anyone in the league.

The edge, though, went to Thompson and Camara. Thompson is a bigger and stronger version of Wallace, including posting the best mark of any defender on ball handlers in direct picks this season, per Genius IQ, and leading the league in steals per game. Camara, meanwhile, drew a remarkable 106 offensive fouls this season -- 40 more than any other player -- in addition to being an outstanding defensive player.

All-Rookie

First team

Cooper Flagg

Kon Knueppel

VJ Edgecombe

Cedric Coward

Dylan Harper

The first three names here were easy because they came over from my ROY ballot. Though it was a disastrous season (partly by design, at least over the final few months) in Memphis, Howard, the 11th pick in last year's NBA draft, was a bright spot, averaging 13.6 points.

Harper, meanwhile, might have been a Rookie of the Year contender if he had been drafted by a team that could give him a bigger role. But he still showed big-time flashes in San Antonio, and will have a heck of a career.

Second team

Ace Bailey

Derik Queen

Collin Murray-Boyles

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Maxime Raynaud

I will make my annual declaration that there should be one All-Rookie team. But this year's class didn't make it difficult to field a second. Bailey showed some flashes as the season went on, averaging over 17 points over the final 2½ months of the season. Queen displayed an intriguing combination of touch and skill -- at least on offense.

Murray-Boyles had to play through a thumb injury for a chunk of the season, but he has a chance to be an outstanding long-term defensive partner with Barnes in Toronto. Kalkbrenner led rookies with 1.5 blocks per game, and Raynaud averaged 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Kings after the All-Star break to round out the squad.