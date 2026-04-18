2026 NBA playoffs: Eastern Conference first-round takeaways

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The 2026 NBA playoffs began Saturday, and our NBA insiders have you covered for every game in the march to the Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors kicked things off, and Donovan Mitchell & Co. cruised to a 13-point win at home. Mitchell led all players with 32 points, and James Harden made his Cleveland playoff debut with 22. Max Strus, who missed the first 67 games of the season with a left foot injury and did not debut until March 15, erupted for 24 points off the bench.

The New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks at 6 p.m. ET, though the Hawks head to the Garden without Trae Young. Can Jalen Johnson and the new-look Hawks play spoiler?

As the East playoffs continue, here's what matters most and what to watch.

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Schedules and results | Offseason guides

(4) Cleveland Cavaliers lead (5) Toronto Raptors 1-0

Game 1: Cavaliers 126, Raptors 113

What we learned from Game 1:

The first game of this series went about as well as the Cavs could have hoped for. After a hot-shooting first half from Toronto, the Cavs held the Raptors to 59 points in the second half (including just 22 in the third quarter), taking away their transition offense and allowing Cleveland's superstar duo to dictate the pace and tenor of the game.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 32 points on efficient 11-of-20 shooting while James Harden added 22 points and 10 assists, and the two combined to score or assist on 82 of the Cavs' 126 points (65%). Cleveland's backcourt will be its biggest advantage in this matchup, especially with Toronto missing guard Immanuel Quickley to begin the series. The Cavs duo was too much for the Raptors to handle on Saturday, and Toronto might not have the offense to keep up if it can't find a way to get its transition game kick-started. -- Jamal Collier

Game 2: Raptors at Cavaliers (Monday, 7:00 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock)

What to watch in Game 2:

What adjustments can the Raptors make after such a dominant performance from Cleveland? Quickley's absence loomed large for Toronto in Game 1 as the Raptors' offense struggled to find any rhythm or pace in the second half.

Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said prior to the game that Quickley was improving after he injured his hamstring during the regular-season finale, but it's unclear if he will be recovered in time for Game 2 on Monday. If not, the Raptors are going to have to find ways to get much more comfortable on offense and need even more from Scottie Barnes, who shot just 6-of-14 for 21 points and had five turnovers in Game 1. -- Collier