LeBron James and Kevin Durant playoff meetings through the years

Iman Shumpert, Tim MacMahon and Alan Hahn discuss what needs to happen for the Lakers to be able to upset the Rockets in the playoffs. (2:37)

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As the Houston Rockets face the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC), it might mark the final postseason matchup between LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Even this late in their careers, James and Durant still produced at a high level during the regular season.

At 41 years old, James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 60 games. Durant, 37, put up 26 points per game, his 19th straight season averaging at least 25 points. He also tied James with 13 seasons scoring at least 25 points per game on over 50% shooting from the field.

James and Durant have faced off in the postseason three times, all in the NBA Finals. Each meeting proved to be a momentous occasion, and this latest showdown might mark the end of a chapter for one or both players.

Here's a look back at the playoff matchups between James and Durant through the years.

2012 NBA Finals

Both vying for their first championships, James and the Heat defeated Durant and the Thunder in five games. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler /NBAE via Getty Images)

Durant stood in the way of James' first ring after making a stunning run to the Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder swept the defending champion Dallas Mavericks in the first round, defeated Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in the next, then took down the San Antonio Spurs in six games.

What awaited Oklahoma City was a battle-tested Miami Heat team that beat the Boston Celtics in seven games to reach the Finals. The Heat also had extra motivation because of their 2011 loss on the Finals stage to the Mavericks.

However, the Thunder took Game 1 behind 36 points from Durant, while Russell Westbrook added 27 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. The Heat responded with a Game 2 victory to start a streak of four straight triumphs, winning the championship.

James earned Finals MVP honors after putting up 28.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Durant held his own, averaging 30.6 points and six rebounds. This was the first of back-to-back championships for James and the final season of Oklahoma City's big three of Durant, Westbrook and James Harden.

2017 NBA Finals

Kevin Durant and LeBron James hug after the Warriors beat the Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This matchup received considerable hype in the wake of what had occurred the year prior -- James and Cleveland's stunning 3-1 comeback against the 73-9 Warriors to win the championship. Durant then signed with Golden State, setting up a potential rematch in the Finals.

The Warriors went 12-0 en route to the championship round, while the Cavaliers dropped just one game on their run through the Eastern Conference playoffs. It was set to be a heavyweight bout, but Golden State seemed to be in a weight class of its own, winning the first two games with a combined margin of 41 points.

The Warriors took Game 3 by five points after a dagger 3-pointer by Durant over James. The Cavaliers won Game 4 to keep their season alive. Golden State closed it out in the following game, earning Durant his first title.

He averaged 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists to win Finals MVP. James averaged 33.6 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists a game -- becoming the first player in NBA Finals history to average a triple-double.

Just as 2012 concluded one part of Durant's career, this Finals did the same for James: His co-star, Kyrie Irving, would be traded in the offseason.

2018 NBA Finals

Durant and the Warriors swept James and the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Warriors' return to the sport's pinnacle in 2018 wasn't surprising, but their opponents being the Cavaliers seemed unlikely.

Cleveland finished fourth in the East and endured two seven-game series on its way to the Finals. James had arguably his best postseason run -- averaging 34 points. 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists in 41.3 minutes per game to propel the Cavs to the final round. Second in the West, Golden State had to win a Game 7 on the road against the Rockets to continue its quest for consecutive titles.

It set the stage for the fourth straight NBA Finals meeting between the two teams, and Game 1 couldn't have been more chaotic. JR Smith secured an offensive rebound and infamously dribbled out the clock with less than five seconds remaining and the score still tied, with the viral gaffe prompting overtime.

Golden State wound up winning in the extra period despite James' 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The Warriors would win the next three games to sweep the Cavaliers for another title.

This series marked Durant's last championship ring to date and potentially the last time James would suit up for his hometown team.