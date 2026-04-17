Nuggets, Pacers to face off in Mexico City next season

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MEXICO CITY -- The NBA is sending Denver and Indiana to Mexico City for a regular-season game Nov. 7, the league said Thursday.

The game will be the 35th in Mexico, all since 1992, and the 16th regular-season contest there. Other than the U.S. and Canada, no nation has played host to more NBA games than Mexico.

"Hosting the 35th game in the country reflects the depth of the NBA's relationship with Mexico and the role this event plays in bringing the global game closer to fans locally, throughout Latin America, and around the world," said Raul Zarraga, senior vice president of NBA Latin America.

Denver has played in Mexico once before, that being a preseason game against Golden State in Monterrey in 2006. The Pacers are heading to Mexico for the first time, set to become the 23rd NBA franchise to play a game in that country.

The game will be played during the week of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico.

The NBA will also play regular season games in Paris and Manchester, England, next season.