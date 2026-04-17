NBA play-in tournament: Live updates from Friday's matchups

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It's win or go home for four teams Friday as the NBA play-in tournament concludes.

The Orlando Magic host the Charlotte Hornets with the winner earning the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed. Orlando lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, and the Hornets survived to defeat the Miami Heat on Tuesday, setting up the matchup. Whichever team wins will face the top-seeded Detroit Pistons in the first round.

Charlotte, looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, won the season series 3-1 against Orlando with all three victories coming by at least 15 points. The Magic can reach the playoffs for the third straight season.

In the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors travel to play the Phoenix Suns for the No. 8 seed. The Portland Trail Blazers defeated Phoenix on Tuesday, and the next night, Golden State stormed back to beat the LA Clippers. The winner of the matchup moves on to the first round to go against the top-seeded and defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors defeated the Suns three out of four times in the regular season. But their most recent matchup was Feb. 5 and didn't include Golden State star Stephen Curry or Phoenix stars Devin Booker and Jalen Green. Curry is coming off a 35-point performance, including 27 in the second half, against the Clippers.

Who will keep their season alive Friday? Follow along for all the top moments.