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          Cowboy boot margaritas and more NBA, Stanley Cup playoff food

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          • ESPN.com
          Apr 18, 2026, 12:00 PM

          NBA and NHL teams are stepping up their concessions for the playoffs.

          In the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are going all out with their postseason menus. The Timberwolves are even experimenting a bit with a nontraditional arena burger. Their Spam Slam Burger features candied Spam as the headline ingredient.

          In the NHL, the Dallas Stars, Utah Mammoth, Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild have also unveiled their playoff menus. In the spirit of their home state, the Stars are releasing a Texas-Sized Frozen Margarita Boot -- a lemon margarita served in a 20-ounce glass shaped like a cowboy boot.

          But that's not all these teams are serving up. Here's a closer look at the playoff food offerings.

          Atlanta Hawks

          Jumbo Chocolate Dipped Pretzel

          Chicken Fried Ribs

          Dallas Stars

          Texas-Sized Frozen Margarita Boot

          Victory Pretzel

          Dubai Chocolate Churros

          Chicharron Cup

          Minnesota Timberwolves

          Spam Slam Burger

          Banana Split Dunker

          Minnesota Wild

          French Onion Bratwurst

          Dubai Chocolate Cookie Dough

          Face-Off Frizz Dirty Soda

          Goalie Freeze Dirty Soda

          Oklahoma City Thunder

          The Smokestack Burger

          Crunch Time Tostada

          Utah Mammoth

          Hockey Stick Pretzel

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Bone-In Short Panzerotti

          Fried Lasagna

          Golden panko-parmesan crusted garlic bread filled with bolognese lasagna, slow-simmered Sunday gravy and topped with fried basil.

          Lobster Mac Dog