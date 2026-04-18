Cowboy boot margaritas and more NBA, Stanley Cup playoff food

NBA and NHL teams are stepping up their concessions for the playoffs.
In the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are going all out with their postseason menus. The Timberwolves are even experimenting a bit with a nontraditional arena burger. Their Spam Slam Burger features candied Spam as the headline ingredient.
In the NHL, the Dallas Stars, Utah Mammoth, Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild have also unveiled their playoff menus. In the spirit of their home state, the Stars are releasing a Texas-Sized Frozen Margarita Boot -- a lemon margarita served in a 20-ounce glass shaped like a cowboy boot.
But that's not all these teams are serving up. Here's a closer look at the playoff food offerings.
Atlanta Hawks
Jumbo Chocolate Dipped Pretzel
Chicken Fried Ribs
Dallas Stars
Texas-Sized Frozen Margarita Boot
Victory Pretzel
Dubai Chocolate Churros
Chicharron Cup
Minnesota Timberwolves
Spam Slam Burger
Banana Split Dunker
Minnesota Wild
French Onion Bratwurst
Dubai Chocolate Cookie Dough
Face-Off Frizz Dirty Soda
Goalie Freeze Dirty Soda
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Smokestack Burger
Crunch Time Tostada
Utah Mammoth
Hockey Stick Pretzel
Vegas Golden Knights
Bone-In Short Panzerotti
Fried Lasagna
Golden panko-parmesan crusted garlic bread filled with bolognese lasagna, slow-simmered Sunday gravy and topped with fried basil.