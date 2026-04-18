Cowboy boot margaritas and more NBA, Stanley Cup playoff food

Alan Hahn and Iman Shumpert discuss the offensive scheme the Knicks could deploy against the Hawks in the playoffs. (1:50)

How the Knicks will approach series vs. Hawks (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

NBA and NHL teams are stepping up their concessions for the playoffs.

In the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are going all out with their postseason menus. The Timberwolves are even experimenting a bit with a nontraditional arena burger. Their Spam Slam Burger features candied Spam as the headline ingredient.

In the NHL, the Dallas Stars, Utah Mammoth, Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild have also unveiled their playoff menus. In the spirit of their home state, the Stars are releasing a Texas-Sized Frozen Margarita Boot -- a lemon margarita served in a 20-ounce glass shaped like a cowboy boot.

But that's not all these teams are serving up. Here's a closer look at the playoff food offerings.

Atlanta Hawks

Jumbo Chocolate Dipped Pretzel

Soft pretzel dipped in chocolate, with icing and a strawberry coulis dipping sauce. Kyle Hess/State Farm Arena

Chicken Fried Ribs

Chicken fried baby back ribs, pickles, BBQ sauce. Kyle Hess/State Farm Arena

Dallas Stars

Texas-Sized Frozen Margarita Boot

Frozen lemon margarita in a 20-ounce cowboy boot glass. Levy Restaurants

Victory Pretzel

Star-shaped pretzels, with salt and cinnamon sugar topping and green vanilla icing. Levy Restaurants

Dubai Chocolate Churros

Dulce de leche bites crowned with pistachio cream, chocolate drizzle and chopped pistachios. Levy Restaurants

Chicharron Cup

Chicharron sticks with guacamole, pickled onions, limes and salsa taquera. Levy Restaurants

Minnesota Timberwolves

Spam Slam Burger

Two beef patties topped with candied Spam, caramelized onions, melted sharp cheddar and smoky pepper mayo on a brioche bun. Side of waffle fries. Levy Restaurants

Banana Split Dunker

Banana split served in a collectible basketball container with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, strawberry sauce, rainbow sprinkles and whipped cream. Levy Restaurants

Minnesota Wild

French Onion Bratwurst

French onion sausage paired with caramelized onions, topped with melty raclette and served in a bun. Levy Restaurants

Dubai Chocolate Cookie Dough

Pistachio puree swirled with dark chocolate and phyllo, folded into a house-made cookie dough. Levy Restaurants

Face-Off Frizz Dirty Soda

Lemon-lime soda with raspberry, strawberry and pineapple syrup. Levy Restaurants

Goalie Freeze Dirty Soda

Cola with lime flavor and a splash of cream. Levy Restaurants

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Smokestack Burger

Seared chuck-short rib blend burger with chopped brisket, applewood-smoked bacon, Havarti, fried pickles, crispy onions and chipotle BBQ aioli. Levy Restaurants

Crunch Time Tostada

Black beans layered with smoky elote, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado crema and cotija cheese, finished with house-made salsa. Levy Restaurants

Utah Mammoth

Hockey Stick Pretzel

Pretzel baked in the shape of a hockey stick with a pretzel bite puck and choice of dipping sauces. Levy Restaurants

Vegas Golden Knights

Bone-In Short Panzerotti

Red wine–braised short rib, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, pizza sauce and molten mozzarella cheese bread, served "on-the-bone." Levy Restaurants

Fried Lasagna

Golden panko-parmesan crusted garlic bread filled with bolognese lasagna, slow-simmered Sunday gravy and topped with fried basil.

Lobster Mac Dog