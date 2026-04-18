Rockets' Kevin Durant (knee) questionable for Game 1 vs. Lakers

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers because of a right knee contusion.

A source told ESPN that Durant sustained the injury during practice this week, but the Rockets are optimistic his knee will not be a significant issue during the series.

The fourth-seeded Lakers are short-handed entering the series, playing without stars Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) because of injuries they suffered during their April 2 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said Tuesday that Doncic and Reaves are out "indefinitely" with no update expected this week.

Durant, 37, averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his first season with the Rockets. He played in 78 games, his most in a season since 2018-19.