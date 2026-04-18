Warriors' Kerr to mull future, knows jobs have 'expiration dates'

Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Longtime Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged after Friday night's elimination that his time with the franchise could be coming to an end.

"I don't know what's going to happen," Kerr said. "I still love coaching, but I get it. These jobs all have an expiration date. There is a run that happens and when the run ends, sometimes it's time for new blood and new ideas."

Following the Warriors' 111-96 play-in loss to the Suns on Friday night, Kerr said he will take a week or two to contemplate his future before discussing with controlling owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy whether he should return as head coach.

Kerr, on an expiring contract, intentionally didn't seek an extension before this season and held off on bigger-picture conversations about his future until after elimination.

"If [my time is done], then I will be nothing but grateful for the most amazing opportunity any person could have to coach this franchise in front of our fans and to coach Steph Curry, [Draymond Green], the whole group," Kerr said. "It may still go on. It may not. I don't know at this point. But we all need to step away a little bit and then reconvene."

Kerr finished his 12th season as head coach. The Warriors won the 2015 NBA title in Kerr's debut season and three more in 2017, 2018 and 2022, building one of the most memorable dynasties in league history.

But the core has aged, and the Warriors have gone from a perennial contender to a fringe playoff team in recent seasons, winning 44, 46, 48 and 37 regular-season games since their most recent championship, failing to advance past the second round.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr embraces stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in the closing seconds of Friday night's season-ending loss to the Suns, saying to them, "I don't know what's going to happen next, but I love you guys to death. Thank you." Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This season sputtered in January after star wing Jimmy Butler III tore an ACL and Curry left the lineup for 27 consecutive games with a persistent right knee issue. They stumbled to a 37-45 record, the 10-seed and a season-ending loss to the Suns with the 8-seed on the line.

In the closing seconds, Kerr subbed Curry and Green out of the game, circled them for a quick conversation and gave them both a combination hug after telling them: "I don't know what's going to happen next, but I love you guys to death. Thank you."

Green, finishing his 14th NBA season, said postgame that he would not retire. He has a $27.6 million player option for next season and, despite being dangled in trade deadline talks, reiterated that he wanted to remain with the Warriors.

"Hopefully I've done enough to still be here," Green said.

Curry has one season and $62.6 million remaining on his contract. He said he "for sure" would be interested in having extension conversations with the Warriors this summer. Curry is 38 but still an All-Star caliber player and said he envisions his career lasting "multiple" more seasons.

The biggest near-term question is whether Kerr will still be coaching him. Kerr intentionally avoided conversations with Curry about his future during the season, but that'll happen in the coming days. Curry reiterated that he prefers that Kerr remain coach but said he understands there are several factors at play.

"I want Coach to be happy," Curry said. "I want him to be excited for the job. I want him to believe he's the right guy for the job. I want him to have an opportunity to enjoy what he does, whatever that means for him. Everybody's plan is their own. He knows how I feel about him."

Kerr said his partnership with Curry will have an influence as he thinks about what's next.

"That's part of the equation," Kerr said. "I don't want to walk away from Steph. I'm definitely not going and coaching somewhere else next year in the NBA. I would never walk away from Steph. But all this stuff has to be aligned and right. Those are all discussions that will be had."