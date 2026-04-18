Raptors' Quickley (hamstring) to miss Game 1 vs. Cavaliers

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Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley will miss Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday as he continues to recover from a right hamstring injury, according to coach Darko Rajaković.

Quickley suffered the mild hamstring strain in Toronto's regular-season finale against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Rajaković said the fifth-year guard was making progress and didn't rule him out for Game 2 on Monday.

Quickley also missed eight games from March 23 to April 5 because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Quickley averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and a career-high 5.9 assists in 70 games for the Raptors during the regular season. He scored at least 20 points in 20 games and recorded eight double-doubles.

Jamal Shead is expected to start in Quickley's place. Shead, who is in his second season, started 12 games and is averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 assists per game.

Cleveland ruled out reserve forward Thomas Bryant with a left calf strain.

The Raptors visit the Cavaliers in Game 1 of their first-round series Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.