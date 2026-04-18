Gregg Popovich addresses Spurs prior to playoff series vs. Portland

Stephen A. Smith discusses why he didn't have an issue with the Spurs resting Victor Wembanyama for the final game of the NBA regular season. (2:20)

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While Victor Wembanyama and most of his teammates will make their playoff debut Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs actually have a ton of postseason knowledge to lean on.

The greatest source of information and inspiration comes from the franchise's former coach, Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich.

A fixture at the Spurs' practice facility while he continues to rehabilitate from a stroke suffered Nov. 2, 2024, Popovich, 77, addressed the team earlier this week prior to its first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"[Popovich said] just to be us, not to really do anything different from what we've been doing all season," guard Stephon Castle said. "He gave us another perspective on how well we've been playing and the position we've put ourselves in. So, just keep doing what we've been doing to get in those spots."

Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich, who regularly visits the Spurs' practice facility while he continues to rehabilitate from a stroke, met with the team earlier this week ahead of its playoff series vs. Portland. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Sound advice for a team that finished with the league's second-best record at 62-20 and won the Southwest Division for the first time since 2017.

"He's one of the winningest coaches ever, one of the coaches with the most rings ever," De'Aaron Fox told reporters Friday. "So it's only right that he felt like he needed to come in and preach to the choir."

Added Spurs veteran Keldon Johnson to The Athletic: "He looks amazing. He's doing great. It's always good to see him. He stays in touch. He texts me or calls me from time to time, probably every other day. ... Just seeing how he's progressing, seeing how well he's doing, it's just the ultimate satisfaction, honestly."

In addition to Wembanyama and Johnson, Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie are also in the postseason for the first time.

Wembanyama (22), Castle (21), Champagnie (24), Vassell (25), Dylan Harper (20) and Carter Bryant (20) lead an energetic and athletic roster that finished third in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

Castle said Popovich has helped serve as a mentor.

"He's helped me and a lot of the other guys on the team, just having somebody to talk to," Castle said. "Whether games are going good, games are going bad, just knowing Pop, he'll always tell you the real."

Added Johnson: "He's very encouraging. ... I mean, he's definitely still himself. He's still sharp. He's still very much Pop. He has not skipped a beat at all."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.