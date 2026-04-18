Rockets' Kevin Durant out for G1 vs. Lakers with knee injury

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LOS ANGELES -- The Houston Rockets will be without star Kevin Durant for Game 1 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers because of a right knee injury sustained at practice this week, Rockets coach Ime Udoka told reporters Saturday.

"He bumped a knee in practice on Wednesday," Udoka said. "Hopefully, it's a one-game thing, but he tried it out just [a] short [time] ago and didn't feel good enough."

Game 2 is in Los Angeles on Tuesday, which would be nearly a week after Durant suffered the injury.

Durant, 37, averaged a team-high 26 points per game, and added 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists during the regular season.

Udoka said Durant underwent medical imaging on the knee after the injury, and no structural damage was revealed.

"It's very tender, tough to bend certain ways," Udoka said of Durant's knee. "He hit it in a very awkward spot, I guess, more than anything. If he had a regular bumped knee, I think he could kind of play through that. But right above the knee, the patellar tendon area, up there, it's just very tender and sore.

"Pain tolerance is one thing, but actually limited movement is more the cause [of Durant being out]."

With Durant unavailable, Udoka said he would start Reed Sheppard, Josh Okogie, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun in Game 1.

"We do go nine or 10 deep, depending on who starts for us, and we had a rotating fifth starter all year, so I feel very comfortable playing with a certain amount of guys," Udoka said. "With guys in and out of the lineup at certain times this year, we've gone to a lot of different bodies, so I'm very comfortable [with the players available]."

Houston closed the season by winning nine out of 10 games to secure the No. 5 seed vs. the No. 4-seeded Lakers. The Lakers will also be missing two of their star players for Game 1. Luka Doncic is sidelined because of a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, and Austin Reaves is out because of a Grade 2 left oblique strain.

Doncic flew back to L.A. on Friday after spending the past couple of weeks in Europe to receive specialized treatment on his hamstring.

It will be the first game Doncic will be with the Lakers since he suffered the injury April 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers finished the season 3-2 in his absence.

"I talked to him yesterday when he landed," Redick said of Doncic. "He's in good spirits, and we're excited to see him today."