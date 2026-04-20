San Antonio Spurs rock matching all-black suits before Game 1

Quentin Richardson joins "SportsCenter" to discuss Victor Wembanyama's playoff debut and why the Spurs are the biggest threat to the Thunder in the Western Conference. (1:09)

Are the Spurs the Thunder's biggest threat in the West? (1:09)

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The San Antonio Spurs are hosting their first home playoff game in seven years Sunday and arrived dressed for the occasion.

From Victor Wembanyama to rookie Carter Bryant, each member of the roster wore an all-black suit as they walked into Frost Bank Center. Rookie Dylan Harper said that the last time he wore a suit was on draft night in June.

Some added a dark tie while others wore shades -- but the nonconformity stopped there, giving off the look of a united team ahead of Game 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Forward Kelly Olynyk, who joined the team last summer, had the idea for the team to wear all-black suits, the Spurs told ESPN. Olynyk added a backward hat and shades with his look.

When asked about the suits before the game by ESPN, big man Bismack Biyombo kept it simple ahead of the Spurs' first playoff game since April 27, 2019.

"We've got to get this thing started right," he said.

San Antonio enters its first-round matchup as the Western Conference's No. 2 seed. The Spurs went 62-20 in the regular season, their most wins since 2015-16, when they had 67.

Sunday is San Antonio's first home playoff game since a Game 6 win in 2019 against the Denver Nuggets. The Spurs haven't won a playoff series since 2017. But, at least in the wardrobe department, San Antonio is off to a strong start.