Steph Curry, Paige Bueckers among top athletes at Coachella 2026

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Coachella concluded Sunday, and athletes made sure to party across the two weekends.

Set in Indio, California, the music and arts festival first began in 1999 and routinely attracts some of music's biggest names. This year, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G were headliners, prompting equally popular athletes to take in the scenes.

It was no exception this year. Following the Golden State Warriors' season ending in the play-in tournament, Stephen Curry attended the festival alongside his wife, Ayesha, and brother Seth. The WNBA was well represented with Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers among others to travel to Indio.

Here's a look at some of the notable athletes who went to Coachella 2026.

Stephen Curry

Paige Bueckers poses alongside Aaliyah Edwards and Rickea Jackson. paigebueckers / Instagram

Tony Parker