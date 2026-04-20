Sources: Nets sign coach Jordi Fernandez, staff to extensions

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The Brooklyn Nets have signed head coach Jordi Fernandez and his entire coaching staff to multiyear contract extensions, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks landed on the extensions with the staff this week, sources told ESPN, showing long-term commitment to Fernandez after two seasons at the helm.

Fernandez has pushed the Nets to competitive play amid consecutive rebuilding seasons in which he has gone a combined 46-118, focusing on player development from the team's young players and career years from veterans such as Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe.

Fernandez was hired by the Nets in 2024 after two seasons as the associate head coach of the Sacramento Kings under Mike Brown. Fernandez was an assistant on Michael Malone's staff with the Denver Nuggets from 2016 to 2022 after seven years in the Cleveland Cavaliers' organization.

During his first season with the Nets, the team hovered around .500 before trading away Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith in December 2024. Brooklyn lost 15 of 17 games after Dec. 27 and later had a stretch where the Nets lost 16 of 18 games en route to finishing 26-56 that season.

The Nets finished this past season with the NBA's youngest roster, half of which is under 24 years old and included a league-record five players selected in the first round of the 2025 draft.

Jordi Fernandez guided the Nets, who finished the season with the NBA's youngest roster, to a 20-62 record. The team has 13 first-round picks available in the next seven years, including nine that can be traded. It also has 19 second-rounders. Jordan Bank/Getty Images

The offseason presents an opportunity for Brooklyn to improve significantly. Heading into the May 10 lottery, there is a 40% chance that the Nets select in the top three for the first time since 2010. For the second straight offseason, the Nets will have over $30 million in cap space to use in trades or in free agency.

The Nets finished the season 27th in defense but showed a blueprint for success during a 15-game stretch in late November and December, during which the Nets ranked second in defense and allowed the fewest 3s, offensive rebounds and points.

Brooklyn also has 13 first-round picks available over the next seven years, including nine that can be traded. It also has 19 second-rounders.

ESPN's Bobby Marks contributed to this report.