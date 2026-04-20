Rockets' Kevin Durant game-time decision for Game 2

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Rockets star Kevin Durant went through about half of Houston's practice Monday and will be a game-time decision Tuesday, according to coach Ime Udoka.

Durant missed the Rockets' loss in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a knee bruise he suffered in practice on Wednesday.

Udoka called the injury "hopefully ... a one-game thing" ahead of Game 1 on Saturday, adding that imaging showed no structural damage in Durant's knee. Udoka said on Monday that Durant's biggest lingering issue is mobility.

"The pain tolerance is one thing, but actually moving and feeling comfortable doing all the movements is going to be the biggest thing," Udoka said.

Durant, 37, averaged a team-high 26 points per game during the regular season, and the Rockets clearly missed his shotmaking in the 107-98 loss to L.A. Houston shot less than 40% from the field in the game and lost despite attempting 27 more shots than the Lakers.

Game 2 is 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.