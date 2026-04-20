Raptors' Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) out for Game 2 vs. Cavs

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley was ruled out for Monday's Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, coach Darko Rajaković announced.

Quickley, who strained his right hamstring during Toronto's regular-season finale, has missed both games to start this Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Rajaković said Quickley went through a workout during shootaround Monday morning and has been improving.

Quickley averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 70 games during the regular season. He sustained a mild hamstring strain in the finale against Brooklyn.

He missed eight games from March 23 to April 5 because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot

Quickley also went through a workout during Toronto's practice on Sunday. He will have a few days to recover before the series shifts to Toronto for Game 3 on Thursday.

The Raptors trail the Cavs 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.