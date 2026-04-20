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          Raptors' Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) out for Game 2 vs. Cavs

          • Jamal CollierApr 20, 2026, 10:44 PM
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              Jamal Collier is an NBA reporter at ESPN. Collier covers the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and the Midwest region of the NBA, including stories such as Minnesota's iconic jersey swap between Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson. He has been at ESPN since Sept. 2021 and previously covered the Bulls for the Chicago Tribune. You can reach out to Jamal on Twitter @JamalCollier or via email Jamal.Collier@espn.com.

          Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley was ruled out for Monday's Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, coach Darko Rajaković announced.

          Quickley, who strained his right hamstring during Toronto's regular-season finale, has missed both games to start this Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

          Rajaković said Quickley went through a workout during shootaround Monday morning and has been improving.

          Quickley averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 70 games during the regular season. He sustained a mild hamstring strain in the finale against Brooklyn.

          He missed eight games from March 23 to April 5 because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot

          Quickley also went through a workout during Toronto's practice on Sunday. He will have a few days to recover before the series shifts to Toronto for Game 3 on Thursday.

          The Raptors trail the Cavs 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.