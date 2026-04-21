Billy Donovan steps down as Bulls head coach after 6 seasons

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Billy Donovan has decided to step down as head coach of the Chicago Bulls after six seasons.

The Bulls announced Donovan's decision Tuesday, saying they wanted the longtime coach to remain in Chicago but adding that they respected his choice.

The Bulls made clear that the organization wanted Donovan back after making sweeping changes to the front office, but Donovan held an option in his contract for next season and elected to step down after extensive meetings with team ownership in the past week, sources told ESPN.

"After a series of thoughtful and extensive discussions with ownership regarding the future of the organization, I have decided to step away as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, to allow the search process to unfold," Donovan said in a statement released by the team. "I believe it is in the best interest of the Bulls, to allow the new leader to build out the staff as they see fit."

Most wins by coach, Bulls history Billy Donovan's 226 wins rank fourth most in Bulls history. Donovan led the Bulls to the playoffs just once (in 2021-22 in his second season, a first-round loss) while the other coaches in the top five led the team to the playoffs at least three times. Coach Wins Phil Jackson (1990-98) 545 Dick Motta (1969-76) 356 Tom Thibodeau (2011-15) 255 Billy Donovan (2021-26) 226 Scott Skiles (2004-08) 165 -- ESPN Research

"We wanted Billy to continue as our head coach -- that was never in question," Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said. "But through honest conversations, we all agreed that giving our new Head of Basketball Operations the right to build out his staff was the most important thing for the future of this franchise. That is the kind of person Billy is -- he put the Bulls first. We are deeply grateful for everything he has given to this organization."

The Bulls fired executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley on April 6 after a six-year run produced just one playoff appearance. Donovan held meetings with Bulls ownership over the last week and was offered to remain in Chicago for as long as he wanted, even in a new managerial capacity if he so desired, sources said.

"While we clearly wanted Billy to return as our head coach, we had open dialogue about the importance of respecting the process of bringing in new Basketball Operations leadership," Bulls CEO and president Michael Reinsdorf said in a statement. "Together, we mutually agreed that giving that person the freedom to shape the organization was the best approach for everyone involved."

Michael Reinsdorf emphasized earlier this month that he expected the Bulls' new front office leadership to work with Donovan, saying: "If I interview someone and they're not sold on Billy, they're not sold on a Hall of Fame coach. ... If Billy wants to be our coach and someone's not interested in that, then they're probably not the right candidate for us."

Donovan, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2025, has been an NBA head coach for the past 11 seasons. He spent the last six years in Chicago after five campaigns in Oklahoma City, where he went 243-157 and made the playoffs every year. The Bulls went 226-256 under Donovan, and missed the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season this year.

Donovan received interest from multiple organizations while under contract with the Bulls -- from the New York Knicks last offseason and the University of North Carolina during this season -- but maintained his desire to complete the commitment on his contract.

Donovan, 60, plans to continue his coaching career and will be a viable target moving forward in the NBA landscape, sources said.

"My gratitude for this community and this organization is permanent," Donovan said in his statement. "Thank you Jerry and Michael for giving me this opportunity and more importantly, for the relationship that has been forged. I was so blessed to be able to work with such great owners. I owe so much to my players and staff over the last six years. You all have worked side by side with me, day in and day out to drive the Bulls organization forward. And a huge thank you to Bulls fans, your energy, passion and unwavering support provided a home-court advantage that is generally unmatched around the league."

The Bulls have started the search process for their new top basketball executive, receiving permission to interview Minnesota Timberwolves GM Matt Lloyd, Detroit Pistons senior vice president Dennis Lindsey, Atlanta Hawks senior vice president Bryson Graham, Cleveland Cavaliers GM Mike Gansey and San Antonio Spurs assistant GM Dave Telep, sources told ESPN.

The Bulls are also expected to speak with the co-head of CAA's basketball division, Austin Brown, regarding the vacancy, sources said.

Bulls officials have begun interviews for their new head of basketball operations, and the team is aiming to hire its new decision-maker just before or just after the mid-May draft combine, according to sources.

ESPN's Jamal Collier contributed to this report.